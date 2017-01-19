News Ticker

Gambia crisis: Senegal sends in troops to back elected leader

19th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

Senegalese troops have entered The Gambia in support of Adama Barrow, who was sworn in as president on Thursday after winning last month’s election.

Mr Barrow took the oath of office at the Gambian embassy in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and his legitimacy has been recognised internationally.

But the strongman he defeated, Yahya Jammeh, is refusing to quit and is supported by Gambia’s parliament.

West African leaders have threatened to remove him by force if necessary.

The 15-member UN Security Council has given them its backing, while stressing that a political solution should be attempted first.

Nigeria deployed reconnaissance aircraft over The Gambia on Thursday as part of the mission, warning that it was ready to strike militarily.

The tiny country, a popular destination for European holidaymakers attracted by its beaches, has been clouded by uncertainty for weeks.

Thousands of Gambians have sought refuge in Senegal while tourists broke off their holidays to return home.

At the scene – Thomas Fessy, BBC News, Banjul, The Gambia

Gambians gather at West field junction, Banjul, to celebrate the swearing-in of Adama Barrow, 19 JanuaryImage copyrightREUTERS

People have been following the inauguration of Adama Barrow live on Senegalese TV, which many receive here in The Gambia.

Few people have come out to celebrate, timidly chanting the name of Mr Barrow or waving at the cars driving by. Tension is still running high, as people are very much aware that the political crisis is not over.

Banjul feels like a ghost town. Even the usually busy thoroughfares of Serekunda, on the outskirt of the capital, are deserted. Many say the military remain – like Yayha Jammeh – unpredictable.

But in a sign that parts of the security forces may switch sides, I have met five police officers standing outside their station, relaxed and visibly happy. I asked how things were going, and one of them replied with a smile “everything is alright, change is good”.

How dangerous is the situation?

A convoy of heavily armed Senegalese soldiers, in full battle dress, could be seen heading for the Gambian border.

They are backed by Nigerian air and naval power, as well as other troops from Ghana.

Senegalese troops taking part in a military exerciseImage copyrightAFP: Senegalese forces (seen in this archive photo) are among the best trained in Africa

A Senegalese army spokesman, Col Abdou Ndiaye, told the BBC that the troops had encountered no resistance and were heading for Banjul.

He warned: “It is already war. If we find any resistance, we will fight it. If there are people who are fighting for the former president, we will fight them. The main goal is to restore democracy and to allow the new elected president to take over.”

But Gambian army chief Ousman Badjie said his troops would not fight Senegalese forces because the dispute was “political”.

“I am not going to involve my soldiers in a stupid fight,” he said. “I love my men.”

In his inaugural speech, President Barrow ordered all members of The Gambia’s armed forces to remain in their barracks.

Any found found illegally bearing arms would be considered “rebels”, he said.

Why is Mr Jammeh refusing to go?

After first accepting defeat he reversed his position and said he would not step down. He declared a 90-day state of emergency, blaming irregularities in the electoral process.

The electoral commission accepted that some of its early results had contained errors but said they would not have affected Mr Barrow’s win.

Mr Jammeh has said he will stay in office until new elections are held.

Retaining power would also ensure him against prosecution for alleged abuses committed during his rule.

How great is the pressure to remove him?

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) mandated Senegal to take the lead in outside intervention because it almost surrounds The Gambia.

The Ecowas strategy was approved by the UN Security Council which unanimously approved a resolution expressing “full support” for President Barrow and calling on Mr Jammeh to step down.

“I think events will move quickly now,” Alex Vines, head of the Africa programme at Chatham House in London, told the Associated Press.

“Jammeh will not last 90 days remaining in power. He may cling on to power for a few more days, increasingly isolated. After the inauguration of Adama Barrow, the trickle of power flowing to him will become more of a flood.”

Map of The Gambia

BBT

Related Posts
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. Picture taken July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Plane debris on remote island points to breakthrough in MH370 mystery
SAINT-DENIS, Reunion (Reuters) - Plane debris washed up on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean is almost certainly part of a Boeing 777, a Malaysian official and ...
READ MORE
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo
Nigerian lower house moves to offer Gambia’s Jammeh asylum, lawmakers say
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's lower house voted on Thursday to offer Gambian President Yahya Jammeh asylum if he steps down, lawmakers said. The House of Representatives approved a motion to authorise ...
READ MORE
Boko Haram chief told to surrender
Boko Haram chief told to surrender
Chadian President Idriss Deby on Wednesday vowed to “wipe out” Boko Haram and called on the group's chief Abubakar Shekau to give himself up, warning that he knew where the ...
READ MORE
Clinton shouldn’t face charges over latest emails: FBI
Clinton shouldn’t face charges over latest emails: FBI
FBI Director James Comey told Congress on Sunday a recent review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of ...
READ MORE
U.S. to restore relations with Cuba
U.S. to restore relations with Cuba
HAVANA/WASHINGTON- The United States plans to restore diplomatic relations with Cuba more than 50 years after they were severed, a major policy shift after decades of hostile ties with the ...
READ MORE
Buhari vows to restore Nigeria’s financial “sanity”
Buhari vows to restore Nigeria’s financial “sanity”
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's president vowed on Tuesday to recover billions of dollars allegedly stolen by officials and restore financial "sanity", accusing previous governments in Africa's biggest economy of throwing ...
READ MORE
Turkish forces try to crush last remnants of coup after Erdogan returns
Turkish forces try to crush last remnants of coup after Erdogan returns
ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Forces loyal to Turkey's government fought on Saturday to crush the last remnants of a military coup attempt which collapsed after crowds answered President Tayyip Erdogan's call to ...
READ MORE
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Chris Collingridge
I am not a thief, says Zuma
Pietermaritzburg - President Jacob Zuma has refuted claims that he is a “thief” who has fleeced state coffers for his own benefit since assuming office. A defiant Zuma told African National ...
READ MORE
China blames United States, journalists for Obama airport fiasco
China blames United States, journalists for Obama airport fiasco
China on Monday leveled responsibility at the United States and journalists for a fracas at a Chinese airport, in which officials of both countries exchanged heated remarks as President Barack ...
READ MORE
Russia quits ICC following Ukraine ruling
Russia quits ICC following Ukraine ruling
Russia has withdrawn from the International Criminal Court (ICC) only two days after an ICC ruling added legal weight to an argument that Moscow had instigated the war raging in ...
READ MORE
Plane debris on remote island points to breakthrough
Nigerian lower house moves to offer Gambia’s Jammeh
Boko Haram chief told to surrender
Clinton shouldn’t face charges over latest emails: FBI
U.S. to restore relations with Cuba
Buhari vows to restore Nigeria’s financial “sanity”
Turkish forces try to crush last remnants of
I am not a thief, says Zuma
China blames United States, journalists for Obama airport
Russia quits ICC following Ukraine ruling

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News