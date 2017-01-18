News Ticker

Gambia’s parliament extends defeated president’s office by 3 months

18th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit on Margarita Island, file. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BANJUL (Reuters) – Gambia’s National Assembly has passed a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh, who lost an election in December, to stay in office for three months from Wednesday when he was due to leave power.

The decision announced on state television will raise tension with leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS who have threatened sanctions or military force to make Jammeh hand over to opposition leader Adama Barrow who won the election.

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, saying it was to prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court rules on his petition challenging the election result. The National Assembly resolution almost certainly gives the government authority to prevent Barrow’s inauguration.

Barrow, who is in Senegal, was examining the implications of the assembly’s resolution and the state of emergency, given the constitutional requirement for a handover and the need to maintain peace, his spokesman Halifa Sallah told Reuters.

Barrow could, in theory, be sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Senegal, which is technically on Gambian soil.

Gambia is one of Africa’s smallest countries and has had just two rulers since independence in 1965. Jammeh seized power in a coup in 1994 and his government has gained a reputation among ordinary Gambians and human rights activists for torturing and killing opponents.

Few people expected him to lose the election and the result was greeted with joy by many in the country and by democracy advocates across the continent, particularly when Jammeh initially said he would accept the result and step down.

EVACUATIONS

Jammeh’s decision to reverse that position has created political turmoil. At least five ministers have resigned from his government, hundreds of people have fled to neighbouring Senegal and others in the country say they fear violence.

“People are afraid, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said a restaurant worker who gave only his first name, Musa, at an eatery in the capital Banjul normally buzzing but now empty of tourists.

“We hope he (Jammeh) will leave so this will be over quickly and things can get back to normal,” he said.

British tour operator Thomas Cook started evacuating nearly 1,000 holidaymakers on Wednesday. It said on its website it was laying on extra flights in the next 48 hours to remove 985 package tour customers.

It was also trying to contact a further 2,500 ‘flight only’ tourists in Gambia to arrange for their departure on the earliest available flight, it said in a statement.

Gambia’s economy relies on one main crop, peanuts, and tourism. Its beaches are popular with European holidaymakers seeking a winter break.

 

Related Posts
Obama close to endorsing Clinton for Democratic presidential nominee: media
Obama close to endorsing Clinton for Democratic presidential nominee: media
LOS ANGELES - After staying above the campaign fray for months, U.S. President Barack Obama could endorse Hillary Clinton as early as this week as the Democratic presidential nominee, nudging ...
READ MORE
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more Syrian refugees
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more Syrian refugees
MADRID (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Britain and Spain made a joint call on Friday for structural reforms in the European Union to make it more competitive and boost ...
READ MORE
Nigeria president warns against bloodshed ahead of Saturday poll
Nigeria president warns against bloodshed ahead of Saturday poll
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's presidential election as people began stockpiling food, cash and fuel for fear of clashes. Jonathan will face former ...
READ MORE
Trump to go ‘presidential’
Trump to go ‘presidential’
White House hopeful Donald Trump will give a foreign policy speech in Washington next week in an effort to project a more serious image as the Republican front-runner increasingly shifts ...
READ MORE
EU, African leaders tackle migrants
EU, African leaders tackle migrants
BRUSSELS — European Union (EU) leaders will push their wary African counterparts to help tackle the migration crisis at a summit in Malta this week, offering them billions of euros ...
READ MORE
After Boko Haram, Nigerians return home to perilous northeast – U.N
After Boko Haram, Nigerians return home to perilous northeast – U.N
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of Nigerians who fled Boko Haram in northeast Borno State have returned to devastated towns and villages in recent days after the army seized back the ...
READ MORE
Hillary Clinton at her caucus night rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Can Hillary Clinton close the deal?
DES MOINES, Iowa - Hillary Clinton's struggle in Iowa to fend off underdog Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, reignited questions about her ability to close the deal with Democratic ...
READ MORE
Africa writhing’ in the harsh reality of Chinese slowdown
Africa writhing’ in the harsh reality of Chinese slowdown
YEARS of rapid economic growth across sub-Saharan Africa fuelled hopes of a prosperous new era. To many, the continent was emerging with economies that were no longer dependent on the ...
READ MORE
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
The contents of a newspaper column written by Boris Johnson urging Britain to stay in the EU have been revealed. According to a new book on the EU referendum campaign, he ...
READ MORE
IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth near two-decade low in 2016
IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth near two-decade low in 2016
ECONOMIC growth in sub-Saharan Africa will likely slow this year to its weakest in nearly two decades, hurt by a slump in commodity prices, the Ebola virus outbreak and drought, ...
READ MORE
Obama close to endorsing Clinton for Democratic presidential
UK’s Cameron bows to pressure to take more
Nigeria president warns against bloodshed ahead of Saturday
Trump to go ‘presidential’
EU, African leaders tackle migrants
After Boko Haram, Nigerians return home to perilous
Can Hillary Clinton close the deal?
Africa writhing’ in the harsh reality of Chinese
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth near two-decade low

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News