News Ticker

Bizarre: Mugabe goes missing in Mali as Gambia takes center stage

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, World 0

(FromL) Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Equatorial Guinea's president Teodoro Obiang Nguema and Chad's President Idriss Deby attend the 27th Africa-France summit in Bamako on January 14, 2017. Some 30 African leaders and French President Francois Hollande are gathering for an Africa-France summit to discuss the jihadist threat, challenges to governance and the migrant crisis. / AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

MALI – Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow met world leaders on Saturday at a summit jointly hosted by France in Mali as the international community strives for an end to The Gambia’s political crisis.

Barrow flew to Bamako unexpectedly after holding crisis talks in Banjul with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Ghana’s John Mahama.

The delegation of West African heavyweights also met with Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, who is refusing to cede power after disputing the result of the 1 December election that Barrow won.

In a sign of Barrow’s growing international clout, a French diplomatic source told AFP that President Francois Hollande “intends to meet” Barrow, while the former businessman was to sit down with West African leaders to discuss his nation’s future.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote and step down after 22 years in power.

Jammeh has made it clear he will not stand aside until the country’s Supreme Court decides on his legal challenge seeking to annul the result of last month’s polls, which he had initially conceded.

The ruling is unlikely to be made before May.

There are just four days left of Jammeh’s five-year term, but he warned the international community on Tuesday that “undue external interference” was unnecessary.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, said on Friday that ECOWAS would ask the Security Council to approve the deployment of troops to The Gambia if Jammeh refuses to cede power.

Security tops agenda

Heads of state from at least 30 nations were in attendance at the summit in Bamako also to discuss the fight against jihadis, governance challenges and Africa’s role in the European migrant crisis.

Many of the nations attending the gathering were once colonies of France, which in recent years has boosted its military involvement on the continent.

Also present are Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and Rwandan leader Paul Kagame, who have a particularly tense relationship with Paris.

It was Hollande’s last trip to Africa as president before stepping down, and Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita described him as the “most loyal” of French presidents to the continent.

Hollande celebrated the fact that “terrorists no longer control any (Malian) territory, democracy has returned and elections have taken place”, but Mali remains one of the world’s most fragile states.

In a bid to help crush the jihadist threat, France has trained more than 20,000 African soldiers every year since 2013, according to a French diplomatic source.

By 2020, the number of French-trained troops is expected to reach 25,000 a year.

The training drive aims to minimise the need for direct military interventions in African conflicts, such as those launched in Mali and the Central African Republic in 2013.

However, the situation in key nations such as Mali remains far from stable, where France’s continued military presence is not universally welcome.

Overshadowing the summit was an admission by the French defence ministry on Friday that French soldiers deployed to northern Mali had killed a child jihadist during a counter-terror operation in November.

According to the French-language magazine Jeune Afrique, the victim was buried in secret by the soldiers.

Elsewhere, discussions were expected on the abuse of African constitutions. In recent years leaders like Kagame have altered their constitutions to remove term limits, to the dismay of democracy advocates on the continent.

Another concern for the summit is unrest in Democratic Republic of Congo, where President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down has sparked a political crisis.

AFP

Related Posts
Zuma rejects cabinet reshuffle rumours: statement
Zuma rejects cabinet reshuffle rumours: statement
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has rejected rumours on social media that the nation's cabinet has been reshuffled, his office said on Thursday. "President Zuma strongly condemns this ...
READ MORE
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
TOKYO. — A small drone was found on the roof of the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday, apparently having been flown there, local media said. Staff at the official residence ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
Tsvangirai throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his resurgent MDC party plan to roll out more protest marches around the country as they ratchet up the pressure on President Robert ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
HARARE – Zanu PF insiders say President Robert Mugabe’s increasingly influential wife, Grace, is dreaming anew about succeeding her nonagenarian husband, with the ruling party’s ambitious Young Turks, the Generation ...
READ MORE
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Harare – Zimbabwe's opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai has called on the government to halt the introduction of bond notes, saying this would have ...
READ MORE
Masiyiwa Meets US President Barrack Obama
Masiyiwa Meets US President Barrack Obama
WASHINGTON - Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa on Wednesday flew out to Washington D.C where he was paneled to speak at the White House Summit for Global Development. The event, which brings ...
READ MORE
Chunk of Britain’s economy ranked worse than Zimbabwe by World Economic Forum
Chunk of Britain’s economy ranked worse than Zimbabwe by World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum blasted debt and savings in a new report looking at Britain's place on the global stage. A section of Britain's economy has been ranked worse than poverty-stricken ...
READ MORE
FRANCE - STRASBOURG - 15 NOVEMBRE 2008 - Journées européennes du développement 2008 - Cérémonie d'ouverture - Jean PING , Commission de l'Union Africaine, Président © EC/CE
Gabon opposition candidate calls on President Bongo to “acknowledge his defeat”
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Gabon opposition candidate Jean Ping called on President Ali Bongo on Monday to "acknowledge his defeat" in a weekend presidential election, telling reporters in the capital Libreville ...
READ MORE
Unruly behaviour in Nigeria must end
Unruly behaviour in Nigeria must end
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for an end to "unruly behaviour" in the country, saying progress could not happen without a change in citizens' attitudes. By: AFP The call, made ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe economic crisis bolsters Morgan Tsvangirai
Zimbabwe economic crisis bolsters Morgan Tsvangirai
AT the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T)’s 17th anniversary celebrations last week in Bulawayo, party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, was in high spirits. He exuded a spring to his step which has ...
READ MORE
Zuma rejects cabinet reshuffle rumours: statement
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Tsvangirai throws gauntlet at Robert Mugabe
Grace Mugabe vs Emmerson Mnangagwa
Stop introduction of ‘bond notes’, Zimbabwe opposition pleads
Masiyiwa Meets US President Barrack Obama
Chunk of Britain’s economy ranked worse than Zimbabwe
Gabon opposition candidate calls on President Bongo to
Unruly behaviour in Nigeria must end
Zimbabwe economic crisis bolsters Morgan Tsvangirai

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News