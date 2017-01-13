News Ticker

Robert Mugabe, Hollande to hold talks over ‘diplomatic tiff’

13th January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, World 0

Harare – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabeis expected to come face-to-face with his French counterpart Francois Hollande in Mali on Saturday to discuss the diplomatic tiff that emerged following anti-Mugabe protests held in some parts of the southern African country last year.

Harare alleged, at the time, that Paris sponsored opposition groups in Zimbabwe to destabilise Mugabe’s government.

Both Hollande and Mugabe were attending the two-day 27th edition of the French Africa-Summit that kicked off on Friday in the Malian capital, Bamako. The summit was expected to tackle issues related to peace and security, cyber-crime, terrorism, human and drug trafficking, migration and other issues affecting France and the African continent.

An official at the French Embassy in Harare told News24 on condition of anonymity that Mugabe and Hollande were expected to hold “one-on-one talks” on the sidelines of the summit, adding that the French president was clear in his mind that Zimbabwe’s political problems would be resolved by Zimbabwean people.

Two-day national shutdown 

“The two leaders are likely to hold a private meeting tomorrow and those allegations levelled against our government by the host government may be discussed if President Mugabe brings those issues to the table because we understand that the host government still believes that we had a hand in protests that took place (in Zimbabwe) last year. Those allegations triggered a diplomatic row between our two countries,” said the embassy official.

“President Hollande has nothing to hide because our government’s hands are clean. We have no right to get angry on behalf of Zimbabweans; the Zimbabwean people know what is right or bad for them and they will address their issues at their own time but it’s not for the French government to tell them how to resolve their matters and at no time did we finance the opposition movement to revolt against Mr Mugabe’s government,” the official said.

At the height of anti-government demonstrations staged in Zimbabwe last year, Mugabe’s government accused France and the United States of America of sponsoring the street protests.

The protests took place in country for the better part of 2016, including the two-day national shutdown held in July that was being led by social movements such as #Tajamuka and #ThisFlag. Following the protests, Zimbabwean authorities arrested a number of activists and charged them with public violence. Many of them were yet to be cleared by the courts.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatious Chombo then accused France and US ambassadors in Harare, Laurent Delahousse and Harry Thomas, respectively, of meeting leaders of the protests and providing funds for them to stage the anti-government demonstrations. But the diplomats denied any involvement. -News24

Related Posts
Zambian opposition leader arrested for saying president used public funds on holiday -police
Zambian opposition leader arrested for saying president used public funds on holiday -police
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian police arrested an opposition leader on Monday for saying President Edgar Lungu used public funds on a holiday last year, a police spokeswoman said, in a ...
READ MORE
Obama endorses Nigerian leader’s agenda for defeating Boko Haram
Obama endorses Nigerian leader’s agenda for defeating Boko Haram
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday offered strong support for Nigeria's new president, Muhammadu Buhari, saying he had a "clear agenda" for defeating the militant Islamist group ...
READ MORE
South African mining union backs Ramaphosa as ANC president
South African mining union backs Ramaphosa as ANC president
JOHANNESBURG Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's chances of becoming the next leader of South Africa got a boost on Monday when a powerful mining union backed him to succeed President Jacob ...
READ MORE
Succession: Who’s who in the battle for Zanu-PF leadership
Succession: Who’s who in the battle for Zanu-PF leadership
AHEAD of the official opening of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF conference on Friday, President Robert Mugabe has admitted that jostling for positions "threatens to split the party". It's a key admission: Mugabe's ...
READ MORE
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year
As we all say our byes to 2016 -- a fact unlamented by many -- Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in all the places across the globe have been ringing in ...
READ MORE
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling falls
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling falls
LONDON — British Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Monday that a vote to leave the EU would risk Britain’s economic and national security, as uncertainty over the outcome of ...
READ MORE
Mujuru takes former boss Mugabe to court… again
Mujuru takes former boss Mugabe to court… again
Harare – Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has once again taken her ex-boss President Robert Mugabe to court, as she revived her bid to have the country’s surrogate currency ...
READ MORE
Why SA won’t intervene in Zimbabwe’s worsening political and economic crisis
Why SA won’t intervene in Zimbabwe’s worsening political and economic crisis
Political parties in Zimbabwe are seething over SA’s mellow response to its political and economic crisis, which they say is spiralling out of control. BY RAY NDLOVU Sparking the latest fallout were ...
READ MORE
CNN executive flies to Kenya to apologise for ‘hotbed of terror’ claim
CNN executive flies to Kenya to apologise for ‘hotbed of terror’ claim
News channel’s managing director meets president after social media outcry over coverage suggesting Obama would be at risk during historic trip. A senior CNN executive has flown to Nairobi to apologise ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’
A LEADING research institute has added Zimbabwe to its potential conflict zone or flashpoints watch list as the country’s economic situation fast deteriorates amid unprecedented company closures and massive job ...
READ MORE
Zambian opposition leader arrested for saying president used
Obama endorses Nigerian leader’s agenda for defeating Boko
South African mining union backs Ramaphosa as ANC
Succession: Who’s who in the battle for Zanu-PF
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A
British leader warns on Brexit risks as sterling
Mujuru takes former boss Mugabe to court… again
Why SA won’t intervene in Zimbabwe’s worsening political
CNN executive flies to Kenya to apologise for
Zimbabwe a ‘potential conflict zone’

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News