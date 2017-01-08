News Ticker

Zuma calls for end to ANC infighting

8th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

South African President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters of his ruling African National Congress (ANC), at a rally to launch the ANC's local government election manifesto in Port Elizabeth, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s ruling African National Congress needs to end infighting and focus on winning back public support, President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday as he tries to unite an increasingly divided party.

Some senior ANC members called for Zuma to resign in November, pointing to the damage several corruption scandals had on the party’s image following its worst ever local election performance in August.

Zuma has also been accused of arrogance and failing to acknowledge waning support for the ANC after he made comments about the party being supported by God and ruling until “Jesus comes back”.

At the ANC’s 105th birthday celebration at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, an event usually reserved for self-congratulation, Zuma struck a more humble tone.

“Our people have told us that we come across as too busy fighting one another and do not pay sufficient attention to their needs,” 74-year old Zuma told thousands of supporters dressed in the ANC’s yellow and green.

“We must give our people hope, we must unite against our common enemies, which are unemployment, poverty and inequality, and not against one another.”

Widening divisions in the ANC have intensified the debate over who will succeed Zuma at a party conference in December and also likely take over as South African president at elections in 2019, given the party’s national dominance.

The ANC’s influential Women’s League on Saturday said it would back Zuma’s ex-wife and African Union Chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a candidate for ANC leader.

Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa, a unionist-turned-business tycoon, is viewed as her most likely rival after powerful trade unions endorsed him last year.

Neither Dlamini-Zuma, 67, or Ramaphosa, 64, have declared their intention to run.

Julius Malema, Zuma’s former protege and now firebrand leader of the radical Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that Zuma is plotting a third term as ANC president but the party’s Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe denied this on Sunday.

Zuma said during his speech that a new ANC leadership would be elected in December, suggesting he will step down then. South Africa’s constitution dictates Zuma must stand down as the country’s president after his two five-year terms end in 2019.

 

Related Posts
Iain Duncan Smith resigns from cabinet over disability cuts
Iain Duncan Smith resigns from cabinet over disability cuts
LONDON - Iain Duncan Smith has resigned as work and pensions secretary over cuts to disability benefits, in the most dramatic cabinet departure of David Cameron’s leadership. In a sign that ...
READ MORE
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Abuja - Less than two weeks from national polls, Nigeria's ruling party is facing unprecedented shifts in the politics of religion that could spell trouble for the incumbent, President Goodluck ...
READ MORE
U.S. flag flies in Havana
U.S. flag flies in Havana
HAVANA - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry declared a new era in relations as he celebrated restored diplomatic ties in Havana on Friday, but he also urged political change ...
READ MORE
Turkish army thrusts deeper into Syria
Turkish army thrusts deeper into Syria
KARKAMIS, TURKEY - Turkey's army and its allies thrust deeper into Syria on Sunday, seizing territory controlled by Kurdish-aligned forces on the fifth day of a cross-border campaign that a monitoring ...
READ MORE
resident Barack Obama is updated on the severe winter storm currently moving across the country during a phone call with Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano and FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate in the Oval Office, Feb. 2, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
United States moves to punish South Africa over farm export impasse
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States moved to suspend trade benefits for South African farm products on Thursday, escalating a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports. U.S. President Barack ...
READ MORE
Namibian VP collapsed due to hunger – reports
Namibian VP collapsed due to hunger – reports
Gaborone - Namibian Vice-President Nickey Iyambo allegedly collapsed and fainted on Saturday after going for hours without eating anything, local media has reported. Quoting a story sourced from the government-owned Namibian ...
READ MORE
Al-Bashir crisis, Mugabe speech overshadow African Union Summit
Al-Bashir crisis, Mugabe speech overshadow African Union Summit
Johannesburg - The African Union’s 25th summit could hardly have got off to a worse start. It opened more than four hours late, hosts South Africa became embroiled in a legal ...
READ MORE
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global killings
NEW YORK (AP) -- The relentless series of mass killings across the globe poses a challenge for experts trying to analyze them without lapsing into faulty generalizations. Terms like contagion ...
READ MORE
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh and his wife Zineb Jammeh arrive for the official U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House in Washington, in this August 5, 2014 file picture. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files
Gambia’s Jammeh in shock election loss after 22-year rule; beaten by Argos Security guard
BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambian leader Yahyah Jammeh, who vowed to rule the tiny West African nation for "a billion years", was handed a shock election defeat on Friday 22 years ...
READ MORE
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from Boko Haram
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from Boko Haram
BAUCHI, Nigeria/NIAMEY, Niger - Nigerian forces backed by air strikes seized the northeastern border town of Baga from Islamist group Boko Haram on Saturday, the military said, a significant victory ...
READ MORE
Iain Duncan Smith resigns from cabinet over disability
Nigeria’s election race heats up
U.S. flag flies in Havana
Turkish army thrusts deeper into Syria
United States moves to punish South Africa over
Namibian VP collapsed due to hunger – reports
Al-Bashir crisis, Mugabe speech overshadow African Union Summit
Experts confront multiple explanations for surge in global
Gambia’s Jammeh in shock election loss after 22-year
Nigerian forces retake border town of Baga from

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News