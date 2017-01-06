News Ticker

Democrats to challenge Trump’s Electoral College victory

6th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

U.S. Democratic lawmakers planned to challenge President-elect Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory on Friday in a largely symbolic move that is unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress but exposes lingering dismay over a contentious election campaign.

The electoral votes were to be opened before a joint session of Congress in what is considered a formality for most presidential elections.

While Trump, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, garnered more than the 270 electoral votes required to win, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. The election has been shadowed by concerns over Russian attempts to influence the result in Trump’s favor.

Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed possible Russian interference, was due to receive a U.S. intelligence report on the situation later on Friday. He told the New York Times on Friday that the focus on the issue was a “political witch hunt.”

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas plans to file an objection to electoral votes submitted from her state, a spokesman confirmed. Politico reported possible challenges also might come from fellow Democrats Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Bobby Scott of Virginia, John Conyers of Michigan and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

A member of Congress needs at least one U.S. senator to back the objection and suspend the joint session while the House of Representatives and Senate meet separately to debate it.

House Democratic leaders said they knew of no senator lined up behind such an effort.

However, U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer said on CNN he expected a number of Democrats to raise the issue of Russian hacking of Democratic groups during the presidential campaign and question whether there was legitimate information available to the electors when they voted for Donald Trump.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the Russian hacking concerns cast a pall over the 2016 vote.

“That’s why people have some level of dismay today on the vote … about the Electoral College,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “How much is known about the foreign disruption of our election?”

Members of the Electoral College convened last month in the 50 state capitals to cast their votes for president and vice president and to submit them to Congress.

Related Posts
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 14: (SOUTH AFRICA AND FRANCE OUT) President Jacob Zuma with Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe at the official send-off for Nelson Mandela at the Waterkloof Air Base on December 14, 2013 in Pretoria, South Africa. World icon, Nelson Mandela passed away quietly on the evening of December 5, 2013 at his home in Houghton with family. Tata will be laid to rest at his homestead tomorrow. (Photo by James Oatway/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Zuma lashes ANC old guard
Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has taken the gloves off and lashed out at high-profile detractors within the ANC, saying criticism would not be tolerated and those outside the ...
READ MORE
White House staff left ‘in tears’ after thank you speech from Michelle Obama
White House staff left ‘in tears’ after thank you speech from Michelle Obama
First lady Michelle Obama reportedly left White House staffers in tears after she took them out for her farewell final holiday pizza party this week. Obama, who is set to leave ...
READ MORE
President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures during a news briefing with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not pictured) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zuma threatens to spill the beans
Cape Town - A crestfallen President Jacob Zuma has bemoaned unfair criticism directed at him for being uneducated, but not all the criticism levelled against him can be regarded as ...
READ MORE
‘Donald Trump is a gift to all tin-pot dictators on the African continent’
‘Donald Trump is a gift to all tin-pot dictators on the African continent’
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - If Donald Trump is interested in rigged elections, Zimbabwean opposition leader Tendai Biti says he could teach him a thing or two. Biti was arrested for treason ...
READ MORE
South African girl stopped on bid to join IS
South African girl stopped on bid to join IS
Cape Town - On Easter Sunday a 15-year-old school girl from Kenwyn, Cape Town was taken off a flight from Cape Town to OR Tambo by authorities who suspected she ...
READ MORE
Xenophobia: Zuma calls for Robert Mugabe to take responsibility
Xenophobia: Zuma calls for Robert Mugabe to take responsibility
PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma on Monday went on the offensive challenging his African peers to take responsibility for the problem of migration. Monday’s comments by Mr Zuma at the Freedom Day celebrations ...
READ MORE
Zuma wins ANC backing as Gupta row mounts
Zuma wins ANC backing as Gupta row mounts
PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling party said on Sunday it had full confidence in President Jacob Zuma after a three-day party summit following mounting claims of political interference by ...
READ MORE
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for answers
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for answers
WASHINGTON - Businessman Donald Trump inched closer to the U.S. Republican presidential nomination after easily outdistancing his rivals in the Nevada caucuses Tuesday, giving him his third win in four ...
READ MORE
Winnie was still married to Mandela: lawyers
Winnie was still married to Mandela: lawyers
Port Elizabeth – Judgement was reserved in the Mthatha High Court on Tuesday in the civil case of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who is attempting to seek the rights to former president ...
READ MORE
Japan pledges $30bn for Africa over the next three years
Japan pledges $30bn for Africa over the next three years
NAIROBI — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told African leaders on Saturday that his country will commit $30bn in public and private support for infrastructure development on the continent. Resource-poor Japan ...
READ MORE
Zuma lashes ANC old guard
White House staff left ‘in tears’ after thank
Zuma threatens to spill the beans
‘Donald Trump is a gift to all tin-pot
South African girl stopped on bid to join
Xenophobia: Zuma calls for Robert Mugabe to take
Zuma wins ANC backing as Gupta row mounts
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for
Winnie was still married to Mandela: lawyers
Japan pledges $30bn for Africa over the next

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News