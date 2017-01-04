News Ticker

Angolan lawyers appeal ruling on president naming daughter oil CEO

4th January 2017 Staff Reporter World 0

LUANDA (Reuters) – Angolan lawyers, who argue that President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’ billionaire daughter was illegally appointed as the chief executive of the state oil company, have applied for their case to be heard in the Constitutional Court.

Angola’s Supreme Court on Dec. 27 rejected an application by 12 human rights lawyers to have Isabel dos Santos removed as the head of Sonangol, which handles the oil and gas reserves of Africa’s largest oil exporter.

The lawyers, who accuse the president of nepotism and violating Angolan probity law, asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow the Constitutional Court to hear an appeal against its ruling.

“We have filed an extraordinary appeal at the Supreme Court, who transit the process to the Constitutional Court,” said David Mendes, one of the attorneys.

“Nobody should get advantage based on their origin.”

Mendes and the 11 other lawyers also argue that the seven months taken by the Supreme Court to come to a decision break guidelines on prompt rulings.

However, Jose Carlos, a lawyer not among the 12, thinks it will be difficult to prove any illegality by the president.

“The authors of the appeal would have to be clear and deep to prove the unconstitutionality of the appointment, which would be a surprise and very unlikely to be found,” Carlos said.

Ranked as Africa’s richest woman by Forbes magazine, Isabel Dos Santos, 43, was given the job in June, prompting critics to accuse the president of trying to control state resources.

Dos Santos, 74, has been in power since 1979 and is one of Africa’s longest serving leaders. He says he will step down in 2018.

Watchdog group Transparency International ranked Angola 163 out of 168 countries in its index of perceived corruption in the public sector, and said it had “minimal” budget openness.

Isabel dos Santos says she was given the job because of her business acumen, and she has pledged to root out waste and corruption at a company that was struggling to stay afloat even before oil prices plunged.

She holds controlling stakes in several companies in Angola and former colonial ruler Portugal, including energy, mobile telecoms and banking sector investments.

 

Related Posts
Pope lands in Africa hoping to bridge Christian-Muslim faultlines
Pope lands in Africa hoping to bridge Christian-Muslim faultlines
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Wednesday he wanted to offer "spiritual and material" support to Africans on his first tour of the continent, where he will address a ...
READ MORE
Mugabe tells Kenyatta to skip ICC trial – report
Mugabe tells Kenyatta to skip ICC trial – report
CAPE TOWN - Robert Mugabe reportedly advised Kenyan leader Uhuru Kenyatta not to attend his trial set to begin at the International Criminal court (ICC) in The Hague on 12 ...
READ MORE
Britain votes on EU membership after tight and bitter campaign
Britain votes on EU membership after tight and bitter campaign
LONDON Britons were voting on Thursday on whether to stay in the European Union in a referendum that has split the nation and is being nervously watched by financial markets ...
READ MORE
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for answers
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for answers
WASHINGTON - Businessman Donald Trump inched closer to the U.S. Republican presidential nomination after easily outdistancing his rivals in the Nevada caucuses Tuesday, giving him his third win in four ...
READ MORE
Saf.mw.700.xs Downtown Johannesburg, South Africa at dusk. {{From Peter MenzelÕs Material World Project that showed 30 statistically average families in 30 countries with all their possessions.}}
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Britain has warned of a high threat of attacks against foreigners in popular shopping malls in South Africa in an alert issued at the weekend, when a ...
READ MORE
Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Is A ‘Fraud’
Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Is A ‘Fraud’
Washington - Hillary Clinton is calling Donald Trump a fraud, claiming he's trying to scam Americans the way he scammed students who enrolled in his university. Newly released documents about the ...
READ MORE
Car bomb kills 5 soldiers outside Somali president’s palace-police
Car bomb kills 5 soldiers outside Somali president’s palace-police
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb claimed by al Shabaab Islamist militants killed five soldiers outside the president's palace in the Somali capital of Mogadishu and badly damaged two nearby ...
READ MORE
Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo (R), who is accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes for her alleged role in a 2011 civil war, arrives in a domestic court in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Ivory Coast Ex-First Lady Goes On Trial For War Crimes
Ivory Coast's former first lady, Simone Gbagbo, went on trial on Tuesday, accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes for her alleged role in the civil war that followed ...
READ MORE
Not such a lame Barack – Is Obama undermining Trump with a policy-making frenzy?
Not such a lame Barack – Is Obama undermining Trump with a policy-making frenzy?
Much to the chagrin of his successor, President Barack Obama is defying the myth of a lame-duck president in the months-long transition period between his administration and that of President-elect ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to us all
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to us all
Facing an unprecedented popular revolt against the results of its ruinous mismanagement of the economy, Zimbabwe's government has once again blamed sanctions imposed by the West for the country's plight. Asked ...
READ MORE
Pope lands in Africa hoping to bridge Christian-Muslim
Mugabe tells Kenyatta to skip ICC trial –
Britain votes on EU membership after tight and
Trump’s third straight win has rivals looking for
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in South
Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Is A ‘Fraud’
Car bomb kills 5 soldiers outside Somali president’s
Ivory Coast Ex-First Lady Goes On Trial For
Not such a lame Barack – Is Obama
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News