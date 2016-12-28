Trump slams ‘inflammatory’ statements by Barack Obama

“This foolish guy, Josh Earnest, I don’t know,” he told the audience. “You know, having the right press secretary is so important because he’s so bad the way he delivers a message. He can deliver a positive message and it sounds bad. He could say ladies and gentlemen, today we have totally defeated ISIS [Islamic State], and it wouldn’t sound good.”
Trump was responding to a dig made by Earnest, who suggested the Republican was well aware of Russia being involved in hacking.
Earnest had told the press: “It is just a fact – you all have it on tape – that the Republican nominee for president was encouraging Russia to hack his opponent, because he believed that would help his campaign,” Earnest had said, prompting a backlash from Trump’s team.
“It is not a controversial statement. I’m not trying to be argumentative. But I am trying to acknowledge a basic fact.”
Obama’s staffers have also hit out at Trump’s team by mocking their boast of saving more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana, suggesting they would need to do a lot more to reach the same job creation goals as Obama. and stating Trump knew about Russia hacking the Democrats.
Both Obama and Trump have stated they wish the transition to be smooth, but with several weeks still to go until the inauguration, it is clear both sides are intent on continuing to trade blows, with their different opinion on issues such as the recently-seized US Navy drone by China prompting an opposite reaction from the incumbent and incoming presidents. – IBTimes
