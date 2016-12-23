News Ticker

Trump’s terrorist campaign sidekick hopes Obama dies and Michelle goes back to being an ape and let loose in Zimbabwe

23rd December 2016 Staff Reporter World 0

The Buffalo businessman and school board member who chaired Donald Trump’s campaign for president in the state of New York made shockingly offensive comments about President Obama and the First Lady in a recent interview.

Carl Paladino was asked by Artvoice what his hopes for 2017 were and said: ‘Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford.

‘He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.’

He did not stop there either, as he was next asked who he would to like to see go in the new year.

‘Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,’ responded Paladino.

When asked by The Buffalo News soon after if he really made those comments, Paladine said: ‘Of course I did. Tell them all to go f*** themselves.’

Carl Paladino (above in 2014 with Trump) said he hopes 'Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford'

Paladino He also said of Michelle Obama: 'I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe' (Obamas above in September)  

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement soon after, saying of Paladino’s comments: ‘Paladino has a long history of racist and incendiary comments. While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring.

‘His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.’

Paladino met with Trump earlier this month at Trump Tower while the President-elect and his transition team were speaking with their potential government picks.

He later said his meeting with Trump was ‘very warm,’ but that he did not see himself finding any job that might interest him in the Trump administration.

‘We talked about that. He knows. But I would have to have something to get my teeth into and be engaged. Otherwise, I’ve got a good job,’ he said after leaving Trump’s office.

Paladino is CEO and founder of the Buffalo real estate company the Ellicott Development Company.

Paladino met with Trump earlier this month during the transition period 

He ran to be governor of New York back in 2010 but lost to Cuomo in the election.

Paladino managed to incite outrage back then as well when he said that he did not want children ‘brainwashed into thinking that homosexuality’ was acceptable by legalizing gay marriage.

He also said that these children should be kept away from Gay Pride marches because men wear ‘Speedos and grind against each other.’

The comments were made at Brooklyn synagogue.

Paladino also came under fire in July when he tweeted that Loretta Lynch should be lynched.

He later deleted that tweet and said it was a mistake.

Paladino and his wife have two children and a third, their son Patrick, tragically died in 2009 after an automobile accident.

He also has a teenage daughter as a result of an extramarital affair with an employee.

Carl Paladino at Buffalo, NY Trump rally in April 2016

 Daily Mail
Related Posts
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon meets with Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General-designate.
Africa’s high hopes for new UN chief
As the world waits in anticipation for the beginning of a new era in global diplomacy, António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres commences his term as the new Secretary-General of the ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s top court to rule on Zuma home revamp
South Africa’s top court to rule on Zuma home revamp
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Constitutional Court will rule on Thursday on whether President Jacob Zuma should pay back some of the 240 million rand ($15.6 million) spent by the ...
READ MORE
Kenyatta dismisses gays rights as a non-issue in Kenya
Kenyatta dismisses gays rights as a non-issue in Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that Kenya will not embrace homosexuality, and told US President Barack Obama that gay rights is a “non-issue”. Mr Kenyatta on Friday urged Mr Obama and ...
READ MORE
Greeks defy Europe with overwhelming referendum ‘No’
Greeks defy Europe with overwhelming referendum ‘No’
Greeks voted overwhelmingly "No" on Sunday in a historic bailout referendum, partial results showed, defying warnings from across Europe that rejecting new austerity terms for fresh financial aid would set ...
READ MORE
A motorcyclist rides along a road while fire and smoke rising from Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou where suspected Islamist fighters are holding hostages in this still image from a video grab, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/RTB via REUTERS TV
Suspected Islamist gunmen take hostages in attack on Burkina Faso hotel
OUAGADOUGOU - Security forces in Burkina Faso battled suspected Islamist fighters late on Friday who were holding hostages at a hotel used by foreigners in the capital, Ouagadougou, gendarmes and ...
READ MORE
Rwandan singer jailed for plot to kill president
Rwandan singer jailed for plot to kill president
KIGALI - A popular singer in Rwanda known for his renditions of the national anthem was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of plotting ...
READ MORE
Germanwings Airbus crashes in French Alps, 150 feared dead
Germanwings Airbus crashes in French Alps, 150 feared dead
LA JAVIE, France (Reuters) - An Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in a remote snowy area of the French Alps on Tuesday and all 150 on board ...
READ MORE
‘Stop whining’ Barack Obama tells Donald Trump over rigged election claims
‘Stop whining’ Barack Obama tells Donald Trump over rigged election claims
US president Barack Obama has hit out at GOP nominee Donald Trump over accusations the up coming election is rigged, telling him to "stop whining". Obama, whose two terms as president will ...
READ MORE
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
China is set to announce new aid to African nations when President Xi Jinping visits Zimbabwe and South Africa next month, a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday. The trip is ...
READ MORE
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido - RTX21LSM
Drug lord Guzman closer to U.S. trial as Mexico starts extradition process
MEXICO CITY - Mexico is formally starting extradition proceedings against captured drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, the government said late on Sunday, in the strongest sign yet it intends ...
READ MORE
Africa’s high hopes for new UN chief
South Africa’s top court to rule on Zuma
Kenyatta dismisses gays rights as a non-issue in
Greeks defy Europe with overwhelming referendum ‘No’
Suspected Islamist gunmen take hostages in attack on
Rwandan singer jailed for plot to kill president
Germanwings Airbus crashes in French Alps, 150 feared
‘Stop whining’ Barack Obama tells Donald Trump over
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
Drug lord Guzman closer to U.S. trial as

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News