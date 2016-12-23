Trump’s terrorist campaign sidekick hopes Obama dies and Michelle goes back to being an ape and let loose in Zimbabwe

The Buffalo businessman and school board member who chaired Donald Trump’s campaign for president in the state of New York made shockingly offensive comments about President Obama and the First Lady in a recent interview.

Carl Paladino was asked by Artvoice what his hopes for 2017 were and said: ‘Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford.

‘He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.’

He did not stop there either, as he was next asked who he would to like to see go in the new year.

‘Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla,’ responded Paladino.

When asked by The Buffalo News soon after if he really made those comments, Paladine said: ‘Of course I did. Tell them all to go f*** themselves.’

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement soon after, saying of Paladino’s comments: ‘Paladino has a long history of racist and incendiary comments. While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring.

‘His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage.’

Paladino met with Trump earlier this month at Trump Tower while the President-elect and his transition team were speaking with their potential government picks.

He later said his meeting with Trump was ‘very warm,’ but that he did not see himself finding any job that might interest him in the Trump administration.

‘We talked about that. He knows. But I would have to have something to get my teeth into and be engaged. Otherwise, I’ve got a good job,’ he said after leaving Trump’s office.

Paladino is CEO and founder of the Buffalo real estate company the Ellicott Development Company.

Paladino met with Trump earlier this month during the transition period

He ran to be governor of New York back in 2010 but lost to Cuomo in the election.

Paladino managed to incite outrage back then as well when he said that he did not want children ‘brainwashed into thinking that homosexuality’ was acceptable by legalizing gay marriage.

He also said that these children should be kept away from Gay Pride marches because men wear ‘Speedos and grind against each other.’

The comments were made at Brooklyn synagogue.

Paladino also came under fire in July when he tweeted that Loretta Lynch should be lynched.

He later deleted that tweet and said it was a mistake.

Paladino and his wife have two children and a third, their son Patrick, tragically died in 2009 after an automobile accident.

He also has a teenage daughter as a result of an extramarital affair with an employee.