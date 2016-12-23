News Ticker

Nigeria, Zimbabwe Fail To Honour Budget Pledges

23rd December 2016 Staff Reporter World 0

Nigeria (Lagos) – Nigeria has joined Zimbabwe in its failure to honour pledges to dedicate at least 15 percent of their national budgets towards health.

Ironically, the pledge was agreed on by African leaders in its (Nigeria) backyard 15 years ago.

The Abuja Declaration, signed among African states April 2001, saw each country pledge at least 15% of its national budget towards the health sector.

The countries also appealed to international partners to continue to scale up support for the sector within their territories.

It has emerged however that Africa’s most populous country was still far from meeting the target after allocating a miserly 4.15 percent of its 2017 budget towards the sector.

In its 2017 budget, Africa’s largest economy forecasted a budget of N7.298 trillion budget which is equivalent to US$23.9 billion and went in to allocate N303 billion (over US$1,5 billion) towards the sector.

This was in contrast with its defence allocation which was pegged at N465 billion.

Unveiling the budget a fortnight ago, President Muhammadu Buhari said in 2017, his government will strengthen primary health care systems.

“We propose with regard to healthcare to expand coverage through support to primary healthcare centres and expanding the National Health Insurance Scheme,” he said.

Similarly in Southern Africa, Zimbabwe is still to meet the Abuja declaration target but more often allocates more funds towards defence at the expense of health.

In the 2017 budget, Zimbabwe’s defence ministry was allocated US$340,5 million while the health ministry received US$281 million.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa went on to introduce a five cents health levy for every dollar spent on airtime and data, although many doubted government’s intentions given its long history of financial misuse.

The health sector in the Southern African country has faced numerous challenges in 2016 ranging from job actions by medical personnel, state run medical institution suspending surgeries as a result of the unavailability of the necessary medication and supplies required for the procedures.

While Nigeria and Zimbabwe are still to meet the benchmark as stipulated by the Abuja Declaration, countries such as Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia have managed to allocate 15 percent of their budgets to health with many of them surpassing the mark.

Related Posts
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
UNITED NATIONS  - The United States said on Monday it was willing to work with Russia, as well as Iran, to try to end the Syrian civil war but the ...
READ MORE
Canary wharf skyline
Britain votes to leave EU, unleashing global turmoil
LONDON - Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from Thursday's referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European ...
READ MORE
Four large parts of crashed AirAsia jet found on sea floor
Four large parts of crashed AirAsia jet found on sea floor
JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia- Search teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet that crashed with 162 people on board have found four large parts of the plane on ...
READ MORE
Zambian police arrest opposition protesters after disputed poll
Zambian police arrest opposition protesters after disputed poll
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian police have arrested 133 people protesting against the re-election of President Edgar Lungu after his main opponent Hakainde Hichilema said the vote was rigged, a senior ...
READ MORE
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
The contents of a newspaper column written by Boris Johnson urging Britain to stay in the EU have been revealed. According to a new book on the EU referendum campaign, he ...
READ MORE
Members of the "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign group are seen as they rejoice over the news of the release of additional 21 girls in Abuja, Nigeria October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Boko Haram frees 21 kidnapped Chibok girls: Nigerian government
ABUJA - Jihadist group Boko Haram has freed 21 of more than 200 girls it kidnapped in April 2014 in the northern Nigerian town of Chibok, the government said on Thursday. Their ...
READ MORE
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Gambia’s President Jammeh to challenge election loss at top court
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh, who initially accepted his defeat in a Dec. 1 election before making a dramatic about-face, will challenge the poll result before the Supreme ...
READ MORE
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair listens to a question during an appearance at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan
Blair says 2003 Iraq invasion played role in Islamic State rise
LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair acknowledged the 2003 invasion of Iraq played a part in the rise of the Islamic State militant group, and apologized for some ...
READ MORE
Divisive Sarkozy back on the presidential train
Divisive Sarkozy back on the presidential train
FRANCE has recently been convulsed by unconstitutional attempts by local mayors to enforce a ban on burkinis (a cross between the burqa and the bikini) worn on beaches by Muslim ...
READ MORE
Clinton blames FBI thug Comey for her defeat in call with donors
Clinton blames FBI thug Comey for her defeat in call with donors
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Hillary Clinton blamed FBI director James Comey for her stunning defeat in Tuesday's presidential election in a conference call with her top campaign funders on Saturday, according to ...
READ MORE
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
Britain votes to leave EU, unleashing global turmoil
Four large parts of crashed AirAsia jet found
Zambian police arrest opposition protesters after disputed poll
Boris Johnson’s secret ‘Remain’ article revealed
Boko Haram frees 21 kidnapped Chibok girls: Nigerian
Gambia’s President Jammeh to challenge election loss at
Blair says 2003 Iraq invasion played role in
Divisive Sarkozy back on the presidential train
Clinton blames FBI thug Comey for her defeat

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News