Hours after news of Donald Trump’s astonishing US presidential victory broke, the hashtag #Michelle2020 trended on Twitter, as millions of distraught civilians and celebrities urged the outgoing First Lady to reclaim White House from the controversial republican in 2020.



In her final televised interview at the White House the mother-of-two addressed speculation surrounding her political aspirations, saying that she had no interest in running for office.

“I don’t make stuff up, I’m not coy – I’m pretty direct. If I were interested in it, I’d say it,” Obama, who had hoped that Democrat Hillary Clinton would be President Barack Obama’s successor, told Oprah Winfrey.

Obama, who moved into the White house in 2009, went on to add that ruling the free world was not an easy undertaking and “people don’t really understand how hard this is. It’s not something that you cavalierly just sort of ask a family to do again.”

“This is hard, it’s a hard job … When you run, your kids’ lives stop”.

“The next family that comes in here, every person in that family – every child, every grandchild – their lives will be turned upside down in a way that no American really understands,” she said.

During the one-hour broadcast which aired on CBS on Monday night (19 December), the Flotus revealed she has appreciated her time at Capitol Hill and often reminded her daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, the life of privilege that they had been afforded, thanks to America.

“I reminded my girls, these aren’t problems. These are very high-class problems,” she said. “Because of where Barack and I come from, we just couldn’t sympathize with their…it was like, ‘Girl, you live in the White House. You do not get to complain about this.'”

Although she has dashed dreams of another President Obama in the future, she is open to helping Melania Trump during the transition period.

“My offer to Melania was, you really don’t know what you don’t know until you’re here, so the door is open, as I’ve told her – and as Laura Bush told me, and other first ladies told me. We will do whatever they need to help them succeed,” she said.