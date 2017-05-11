News Ticker

South African soldier killed in battle in DRC

19th December 2016

Johannesburg – A South African soldier has died in a gunbattle in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Monday.

“At about 06:30 this morning, a coalition of the Mayi Mayi and Allied Democratic Forces rebel groups operating in the Eastern DRC attacked the position of the South African National Defence Force near Butembu in the Beni region of the Eastern DRC,” the Department of Defence said in a statement.
 “As the attack took place the SANDF members, as part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), engaged in a fire fight with the attackers and repelled the attack.
“After a lengthy stand-off the attackers fled and during consolidation of the scene it was established that four Mayi Mayi rebels were killed and two captured.”
 The department said the SANDF suffered casualties, one with minor injuries, one critical and one fatality while waiting for medical evacuation.
 “All injured SANDF members were evacuated to the level three hospital in Goma. Evacuation to a Level 4 Hospital will take place once the wounded soldiers are stable for transportation,” said the department.
The department said particulars of the deceased SANDF member will be released once all the necessary administration has been concluded and the next-of-kin are informed accordingly
“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Honourable Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Secretary for Defence, Dr Sam Gulube, and the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and comrades of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
 
African News Agency
