News Ticker

Trump on Boeing’s Air Force One contract: ‘Cancel order!’

6th December 2016 Staff Reporter World 1

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged the government on Tuesday to cancel an order with Boeing Co to develop a revamped Air Force One – one of the most prominent symbols of the U.S. presidency – saying costs were out of control.

His bombshell was the latest example of how Trump is using his podium, often via brief Twitter messages, to rattle companies and foreign countries as he seeks to shake up business as usual in Washington. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, took aim at what he called cost overruns even though the plane is only in development stages.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” Trump said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what prompted the timing of his complaint.

Trump, who stressed during his election campaign that he would use his skills as a businessman to make good deals that benefit American taxpayers, then made a surprise appearance in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, where he amplified his comments.

“The plane is totally out of control. I think it’s ridiculous. I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money but not that much money,” he told reporters.

Boeing has not yet begun building the two replacements for the current Air Force One planes, which are scheduled to be in service by the 2024 fiscal year, and it was not clear what Trump’s source of information was for the cost.

The budgeted costs for the Air Force One replacement program are $2.87 billion for the fiscal years 2015 through 2021, according to budget documents.

A March 2016 report from the Government Accountability Office, a watchdog agency, estimated the total cost of the two 747’s, which have to be extensively modified so they can function as an airborne White House, was estimated at $3.2 billion.

Boeing has not yet been awarded the money to build the proposed replacements, and is currently working on engineering and designing the aircraft.

“We are currently under contract for $170 million to help determine the capabilities of these complex military aircraft that serve the unique requirements of the President of the United States,” the company said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force on subsequent phases of the program allowing us to deliver the best planes for the president at the best value for the American taxpayer.”

Some of the statistics cited by Trump about the plane did not appear to reflect arrangements between Boeing and the Department of Defense, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. Speaking to reporters, he added that Americans would expect that future presidents should benefit from upgrades to Air Force One.

Boeing shares dipped after Trump’s tweet and were down around 0.4 percent in the early afternoon. Shares of several other major defense contractors were also lower.

Trump, who sold his Boeing shares in June according to a spokesman, named former long-time Boeing CEO Jim McNerney to a high-profile business advisory council last week. McNerney could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

LATEST BROADSIDE

A New York real estate developer, Trump took aim at big corporations during his campaign, saying that they often harm ordinary Americans by sending jobs abroad. Since winning the Nov. 8 election he has taken credit for pushing United Technologies Corp and Ford Motor Co to backtrack on outsourcing plans.

Last week, after discussions with Trump, United Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes Carrier, agreed to keep 800 of 2,100 jobs at Indiana operations of the company’s Carrier unit, instead of moving all the jobs to Mexico as originally planned. The company agreed to keep another 300 jobs at a headquarters operation in the state.

Ford, meanwhile, in November allowed Trump to claim credit for a decision not to move production of a Lincoln sport utility vehicle to Mexico that the automaker had already made.

Both Ford and United Technologies said they support Trump’s efforts to cut corporate tax rates and overhaul regulations, which could save the companies billions in the long run.

But in the short term, his comments on Boeing put defense contractors on notice.

“The chilling effect on industry is huge, if you are a contractor,” said Franklin Turner, a partner specializing in government contracts at law firm McCarter & English.

“To think that in 140 characters (the length of a Twitter message) the president can cancel a program is ridiculous. There would be a detailed review by legal professionals on the merits of the termination.”

A Trump spokesman said that his comments about the plane reflected the president-elect’s desire to keep down costs across the board, and so save taxpayers’ money.

NOT A ‘VANILLA’ JUMBO JET

The U.S. Air Force, which operates the presidential planes, first announced in January 2015 that Boeing’s 747-8 would be used to replace the two current planes that transport the U.S. president.

Boeing officials were caught off guard by Trump’s comments since the company is simply meeting requirements mapped out by the Air Force in consultation with the White House, said defense consultant Loren Thompson, who has close ties to Boeing and other companies.

The cost of the planes is high because of the unique security requirements and communications equipment, Thompson said.

“Air Force One has unique mission requirements, including possibly having to operate in a nuclear war,” Thompson said. “Of course it’s not like buying a vanilla Boeing jumbo jet.”

U.S. presidents have used Boeing planes since 1943, according to the company’s website.

The 747-8 planes, 240 feet long (73 meters) long with a wing span of 224 feet (68 meters), can fly direct from Washington to Hong Kong, 1,000 miles (1,600 km) farther than the current Air Force One.

In a September 2015 Rolling Stone profile of Trump, early on in his presidential campaign, he was quoted as enthusing about the capabilities of his own Boeing 757 plane.

“It’s bigger than Air Force One, which is a step down from this in every way. Rolls-Royce engines; seats 43. Did you know it was featured on the Discovery Channel as the world’s most luxurious jetliner?” he said. – Reuters

Related Posts
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
UNITED NATIONS  - The United States said on Monday it was willing to work with Russia, as well as Iran, to try to end the Syrian civil war but the ...
READ MORE
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just beginning’
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just beginning’
A faction of the Nigeria-based terror group Boko Haram has warned US president-elect Donald Trump that "the war has just begun". The faction leader, Abubakar Shekau, made the comment in ...
READ MORE
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
TOKYO. — A small drone was found on the roof of the Japanese prime minister’s office on Wednesday, apparently having been flown there, local media said. Staff at the official residence ...
READ MORE
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf discuss during Gambia election crisis mediation in Banjul, Gambia December 13, 2016 REUTERS/Stringer
Buhari heads high-level delegation to Gambia
Abuja, Nigeria - Officials say Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will lead three West African heads of state to Gambia on Wednesday in an effort to persuade its longtime leader to ...
READ MORE
Brussels warns it may DESTROY any UK Brexit deal
Brussels warns it may DESTROY any UK Brexit deal
BRUSSELS has made it clear that the terms of Britain’s divorce from the EU are likely to be vetoed. The assembly’s chief negotiator has said in an ominous warning that the ...
READ MORE
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
Johannesburg - There was a plot to assassinate African Union Commission (AUC) chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma several days after she took up the post, Al-Jazeera has reported on its website. According to ...
READ MORE
Donald Trumps calls South Africa ‘a very dangerous mess’
Donald Trumps calls South Africa ‘a very dangerous mess’
Donald Trump as taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on what is currently making headlines in South African news. Trump is reacting to the current attacks on foreign nationals by ...
READ MORE
SA court blocks appeal by Zuma over corruption charges
SA court blocks appeal by Zuma over corruption charges
PRETORIA (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma failed on Friday in his appeal against a court ruling that corruption charges against him be reinstated, another setback for the leader ...
READ MORE
Iran clinches nuclear deal with powers, historic breakthrough with U.S.
Iran clinches nuclear deal with powers, historic breakthrough with U.S.
VIENNA - Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of negotiations with an agreement that could transform the Middle East. Reaching ...
READ MORE
Malawi flooding death toll nears 200, more missing
Malawi flooding death toll nears 200, more missing
LILONGWE - The death toll from flooding in Malawi has risen to 176 and others are still missing, Vice President Saulos Chilima said on Friday after touring the worst-hit parts ...
READ MORE
U.S., Russia clash over working with Syria’s Assad
Boko Haram warns Donald Trump: ‘War is just
Drone found on Japanese PM’s roof
Buhari heads high-level delegation to Gambia
Brussels warns it may DESTROY any UK Brexit
SA spy cables: Plot to kill Dlamini-Zuma
Donald Trumps calls South Africa ‘a very dangerous
SA court blocks appeal by Zuma over corruption
Iran clinches nuclear deal with powers, historic breakthrough
Malawi flooding death toll nears 200, more missing

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News