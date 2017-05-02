News Ticker

I’ll hold private funeral on Trump’s inauguration day – Soyinka

5th December 2016 Staff Reporter World 65

ABUJA, Outspoken United States based Nigerian Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has threatened to exit Nigeria as a response to the media harassment to which Nigerians have subjected him.

Speaking to reporters today at a media event held at Freedom Park on Lagos Island, Mr. Soyinka, winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for literature, said he was embarrassed to share a country with some “imbeciles and morons.”

He said, “I should not be exiting the United States but Nigeria because the people on behalf of whom one has struggled all one’s life can be so slavish in mentality as to start querying the right of their champion to free speech.”

He continued, “I am embarrassed to occupy the same space as some imbeciles and morons,” adding that the exit from Nigeria can be “internal” or “external”.

Mr. Soyinka, a retired professor from Obafemi Awolowo University and numerous universities in the U.K. and US, also threatened to move the residency of his foundation, the Wole Soyinka Foundation, out of Nigeria and dared anybody to criticize his decision.

“If the board agrees,” he said, “I will move the residency of my foundation out of the country,” he said.

He added that on the inauguration of the US president-elect, Donald Trump, he would hold a private funeral wake to mourn the death of common sense in Nigeria.

The Nobel laureate expressed irritation at many Nigerians who had taken to the social media to criticize his comment to leave the United States of America and tear his green card after Mr. Trump was declared winner in the November 8, 2016 presidential election in the US.

He said, “We worked to make sure the least important person in our society enjoys freedom of expression. When I decide to take this same action [use his freedom of speech], I don’t want people whom we have fought for to enjoy freedom of expression to start all kinds of vulgar and stupid commentaries.

“Barbarians have taken over this community using the anonymity, most of the time, of the Internet to sit somewhere and start writing rubbish, questioning the right of people like me to express ourselves.”

Mr. Soyinka said Nigerians have no right to question his decision to leave the US.

“What is the business of any stupid Nigerian to open his or her mouth to challenge my right? Did you get the green card for me? The arrogance of some Nigerians is overwhelming, and I don’t interfere, so how dare you interfere with me?” he said.

He asked, “Why do Nigerians wail louder than the bereaved?”

Mr. Soyinka said he never wanted the American green card, but was given one by former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, which caused him to christen the document “Jimmy Carter’s card.”

He said, “I call my green card Jimmy Carter’s card because he got it for me and, as a matter of fact, I did not ask for it.” – Sahara Reporters

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

65 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Google
  3. amada edm filter
  4. 5ml jars
  5. chain saw sharpening CBN wheel
  6. luxury watch exchange
  7. Double Vibrator
  8. Vibrator
  9. pc app
  10. pc app
  11. free download for windows 7
  12. free download for windows 7
  13. kona coffee from lion
  14. buy beans of kona
  15. clitoris vibrator
  16. miniclip 8 ball pool
  17. free download for pc windows
  18. male toys
  19. free full download for windows
  20. Rotating Rabbit
  21. Mitsibishi
  22. adam and eve
  23. bragi
  24. mulvadi kona coffee
  25. mulvadi 100% kona
  26. Carica
  27. naughty rabbit
  28. ways to work from home
  29. διαφημιση
  30. Ratings and reviews
  31. payday loans
  32. the rabbit sex toy
  33. Toy Papi
  34. wireless vibrator
  35. orgasm problem
  36. szybka chwilowka
  37. forex signal list pro
  38. buy youtube views and likes
  39. top smm panel
  40. adult sex toy
  41. pleasure whip
  42. A\u0026E Silicone G - Gasm Rabbit
  43. adult
  44. anal vibe
  45. Arduino sensors
  46. pc games free download for windows 8
  47. 福井脱毛
  48. 福井脱毛
  49. 福井脱毛
  50. 福井脱毛
  51. China Import Agent
  52. best piano lessons in atlanta area for adults and children
  53. work from home jobs 2017
  54. 巡夜人日記/更夫日誌dvd
  55. 100% kona
  56. motu and patlu
  57. kona 100%
  58. Irrigation system
  59. Jewelry supply
  60. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  61. Adam and Eve Toys
  62. Glass Sex Toys
  63. buy kona
  64. mudra
  65. Best Strap On Dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News