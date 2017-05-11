News Ticker

Clinton shouldn’t face charges over latest emails: FBI

6th November 2016 Staff Reporter World 24

FBI Director James Comey told Congress on Sunday a recent review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency’s conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

In a letter to Congress, Comey said the agency had completed its review of the new emails and “we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton.”

“The FBI investigative team has been working around the clock to process and review a large volume of emails from a device obtained in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation,” Comey said in the letter.

“During that process, we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state.”

A letter sent by Comey to Congress more than a week ago informing it of the newly discovered emails had thrown Clinton’s presidential race against Republican Donald Trump into turmoil in the final stretch before Tuesday’s election.

“I am very grateful to the professionals at the FBI for doing an extraordinary amount of high-quality work in a short period of time,” Comey said. – Reuters

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

24 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Tips For Preventing Premature Ejaculaton Compilation Letter For Enrolled | Best Method to Last Longer in Bed
  2. Google
  3. Google
  4. Search 3000 App
  5. audio spionaj
  6. Fitness headset microphone
  7. freightliner 2006
  8. pleasure whip
  9. adam and eve
  10. adam and eve sex toy shop
  11. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  12. deep groove ball bearing
  13. China Import Consulting
  14. how to deal with cheating
  15. work from home jobs online no fees
  16. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  17. 她們的完美一天dvd
  18. how to deal with std
  19. Happy Birthday Old Man
  20. Sex Store
  21. Purchase Beer Online
  22. web application development companies in usa
  23. jordan 11 retro
  24. double penetration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News