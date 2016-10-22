Court action to stop South Africa leaving International Criminal Court

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Friday approach the courts to have the notice of South Africa’s intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) “set aside on the grounds that it is unconstitutional‚ irrational and procedurally flawed”.

News of the withdrawal came after an “Instrument of Withdrawal” emerged that was sent by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane notifying the United Nations (UN) of the country’s intention to pull out of the ICC.

“The decision by Nkoana-Mashabane to act unilaterally on this matter is a disgrace and shows the depth of impunity and disregard for the rule of law within the African National Congress‚” said the DA’s James Selfe.

“Section 231 of the Constitution is clear that binding international agreements become law in the Republic upon ratification by the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). It is thus unconstitutional for the minister to unilaterally exit South Africa from the agreement‚ without Parliament having repealed the agreement first.”

HOLE IN THE HEAD