France, Russia, Vietnam and Zimbabwe demand Ending the Cuban Blockade

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter World 21

ZimbabweanI President Robert Mugabe arrives in Havana for an official three-day visit with President Fidel Castro

HAVANA, Cuba, (acn) Representatives, diplomats and associations of several countries expressed themselves against the US blockade to Cuba while waiting for the UN General Assembly to reanalyze a resolution draft calling for an end to this policy, next October 26.

French President, Francois Hollande, called for the end of the US blockade against Cuba and considered that this policy makes no sense today, in statements released by the Elysee Palace.

In a discourse on the 70th anniversary of the Latin American House in Paris, the president expressed the rejection of that economic, commercial and financial blockade that causes suffering to the Cuban people.

The State Duma, Russia’s lower house, passed a resolution rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the US against Cuba.

The document, which joins 10 other resolutions adopted in the past by Russian parliamentarians, is aimed at the UN General Assembly, parliaments of all member states of that organization and international legislative bodies.

Moreover, the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association called on the US Congress to immediately end the blockade against the Caribbean island, an obstacle to socio-economic development and progress towards the full normalization of bilateral relations.

That position was expressed in a statement issued during a colloquium held at the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations about the negative consequences and losses caused by this hostile policy.

Elio Savon, Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said that Cuba´s reasons will be heard next October 26th again at the UN and it will again be a world NO against the blockade.

Savon warned that the first thing that should be clear is that the US blockade against the Cuban people persists, remains in full force and continues significantly affecting them.

It´s been more than half a century since the imposition of the economic, financial and commercial siege by successive White House administrations, and its effects are countless, not only for Cuba, but also for third countries, the diplomat added. – Cuban News Agency

