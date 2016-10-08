News Ticker

Trump defiantly apologizes after lewd remarks about women revealed

8th October 2016 Staff Reporter World 35

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen in a video screengrab as he apologizes for lewd comments he made about women during a statement recorded by his presidential campaign and released via social media after midnight October 8, 2016. Donald J. Trump via Reuters/Handout

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump scrambled to prevent his campaign from falling apart early on Saturday with a hastily prepared video statement expressing regret for making lewd comments about women.

Trump declared himself a changed man, but raised the infidelities of former President Bill Clinton and slammed his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 election, Hillary Clinton, saying he would talk more about their past in coming days.

Disclosure of a 2005 video of Trump talking on an open microphone showed the then-reality TV star speaking openly about groping women and trying to seduce a married woman. Democrats have sought to highlight such behavior to prevent women voters from supporting him with less than a month to go until the election.

The video landed just ahead of the second presidential debate on Sunday night, which had been seen as critical for Trump to try to rebound from a dip in some opinion polls after a rocky performance in the first debate.

“This is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we’re facing today,” he said, before turning to former President Bill Clinton’s infidelities.

“We will discuss this more in the coming days. See you at the debate on Sunday,” Trump said in his statement.

The bombshell development rocked Trump’s campaign to its core and some Republican lawmakers disavowed him.

House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan withdrew an invitation for Trump to visit Wisconsin on Saturday and there were some calls for the New York businessman to step aside to let his vice presidential running mate, Mike Pence, become the party’s standard-bearer.

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen in a video screengrab as he apologizes for lewd comments he made about women during a statement recorded by his presidential campaign and released via social media after midnight October 8, 2016. Donald J. Trump via Reuters/Handout

“Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize,” Trump said in his video statement, posted on his Facebook page.

COMMENTS CONDEMNED

Trump’s comments aired in a near-constant loop on U.S. news programs on Friday.

“I did try and fuck her. She was married,” Trump said about one woman, before discussing his attraction to others.

“I just start kissing them,” he said. “And when you’re a star they let you do it.”

“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” Trump said.

A stream of Republican leaders condemned Trump’s lewd remarks, but a few lawmakers distanced themselves further.

U.S. Representative Jason Chaffetz of Utah, who has been one of Clinton’s fiercest critics, said he had retracted his endorsement of Trump, telling CNN he would not be able to look his 15-year-old daughter in the eye if he voted for Trump.

Utah’s Republican Governor Gary Herbert said on Twitter he would also no longer vote for Trump. “Tonight, millions of Republicans are facing a moment of truth,” Herbert said.

RELATED COVERAGE

Republican lawmaker Mike Coffman from Colorado told CBS that Trump should “step aside” and said “his defeat at this point seems almost certain.”

Trump, known for his unconventional and controversial speaking style, has made a series of gaffes in his campaign but the graphic nature of the clip would hurt his standing among women, independents, and wavering Republicans, said David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University.

“We’ve never seen something like this Trump clip in a modern presidential campaign,” Yepsen said, calling the incident “sad for the American political system” and for Trump’s supporters.

Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said “this feels like it is quickly becoming a political ‘game over'” for Trump.

“Unless voters don’t care about these issues or believe that this is simply political dirty tricks by releasing the videos now, Trump is going to have to pull a rabbit out of his hat in order to turn things around,” Bonjean said.

Still, Trump’s past controversial comments have failed to shake his core supporters, said David Axelrod, a former political adviser to Democratic President Barack Obama.

“Appalling as the (Trump) tape is, I’m reminded of all the times we have said, THIS time he’s REALLY done,” Axelrod said on Twitter.

Related Posts
Zambian president treated for malaria, told to rest
Zambian president treated for malaria, told to rest
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Newly-elected Zambian President Edgar Lungu is being treated for malaria and doctors have advised him to rest, the presidency said on Sunday. "I am feeling much better and ...
READ MORE
Angola’s dos Santos calls end to 38 years in power
Angola’s dos Santos calls end to 38 years in power
LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos confirmed on Friday he will not run in this year's presidential election, calling an end to 38 years as head of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe can’t pay AU fees – or rent
Zimbabwe can’t pay AU fees – or rent
Harare - Zimbabwe has not yet been able to pay its 2015 annual subscription to the AU although President Robert Mugabe is the current chairman of the organisation. Nor can it ...
READ MORE
ANC differs with racist Robert Mugabe
ANC differs with racist Robert Mugabe
THE African National Congress does not have the same attitude towards whites as Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF, secretary general Gwede Mantashe says.   "When it comes to our attitudes we ...
READ MORE
Putin says Russia won’t be intimidated over Crimea
Putin says Russia won’t be intimidated over Crimea
MOSCOW - Russia will not be intimidated over its actions in Ukraine and Crimea, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday as his foreign ministry warned that it was preparing to ...
READ MORE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a press conference held at the end of a Eurozone summit at the Justus Lipsius building, EU headquarters in Brussels, on October 27, 2011. The eurozone sealed a grand deal to overcome its festering debt crisis today when banks agreed to take a 50 percent loss on Greek debt. Eurozone officials announced the deal following tough talks in Brussels between leaders of the eurozone and the Institute of International Finance banking lobby to force the private sector to share the pain of Greece's debt burden. AFP PHOTO/ JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)
Merkel’s popularity dropped in Germany
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's domestic popularity has declined, a poll showed on Sunday, with 50 percent of Germans against her serving a fourth term in office after a ...
READ MORE
Vitit Muntarbhorn. File picture: Ruben Sprich /Reuters
African states fail to stop UN gay rights investigator
United Nations - African states failed on Monday to halt the work of the first UN independent investigator appointed to help protect gay and transgender people worldwide from violence and ...
READ MORE
Mugabe plans shark-attack on nemesis Khama
Mugabe plans shark-attack on nemesis Khama
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe will this week travel to Lesotho for the volatile southern African country’s 50th independence celebrations, just a week after he snubbed a similar invite from his Botswana ...
READ MORE
Govt. workers have right to refuse gay marriage licenses: pope
Govt. workers have right to refuse gay marriage licenses: pope
Pope Francis said on Monday government officials have a "human right" to refuse to discharge a duty, such as issuing marriage licenses to homosexuals, if they feel it violates their ...
READ MORE
Tanzania's former Prime Minister and main opposition party CHADEMA presidential candidate Edward Lowassa addresses his final campaign rally in Jangwani playing fields on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sadi Said
Tanzania opposition calls for vote recount, Zanzibar poll nullified
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Edward Lowassa on Wednesday called for a recount of Sunday's poll, citing voting irregularities in the East African nation's tightest elections ...
READ MORE
Zambian president treated for malaria, told to rest
Angola’s dos Santos calls end to 38 years
Zimbabwe can’t pay AU fees – or rent
ANC differs with racist Robert Mugabe
Putin says Russia won’t be intimidated over Crimea
Merkel’s popularity dropped in Germany
African states fail to stop UN gay rights
Mugabe plans shark-attack on nemesis Khama
Govt. workers have right to refuse gay marriage
Tanzania opposition calls for vote recount, Zanzibar poll

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News