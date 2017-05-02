Zimbabwe man suing SA police for R1m

Johannesburg – A Zimbabwean man who was allegedly illegally arrested and detained by rogue police officers is suing the SAPS for R1 million.

Nathan Meda said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange had failed to act on his 250-page dossier detailing the abuse and harassment he and his wife, Sherylie Tsungayi Ngorima, suffered at the hands of rogue policemen from Elsburg police station in Germiston.

Meda works for his wife who runs a small IT business that sells computers and LCD screens, among other products.

He said his problems started in September 2014 when Ngorima sold 10 screens to a client who came back with the police a month later, claiming the items belonged to the Department of Education and had been stolen.

The screens were bought from a supplier who imports them from New York City and Dubai, he explained.

As the screens bore a barcode reading “NYC Department of Education”, the police believed they were from the department, said Meda.