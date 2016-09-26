News Ticker

Zuma’s Brother Urges Him To Resign

26th September 2016 Staff Reporter World 1

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma has received the latest call for his resignation from his own brother, according to the Sunday Times, as the South African leader clings to power despite a string of scandals.

 

Zuma’s younger brother Michael urged him to quit or risk being killed, the Sunday Times reported.

The president has survived accusations of corruption and even rape before he took office in 2009, showing no signs of leaving office before 2019 when he is required by law to step down after two five-year terms.

“My brother is having a very difficult time and I have never seen such difficulty,” said Michael Zuma, speaking from the family’s rural home of Nkandla in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

“My brother has such difficulty in such a way that you fear that they are going to kill him,” he said, without elaborating on any death threats.

Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said he could not comment on family matters, while State Security Minister David Mahlobo told Reuters he could not comment on Zuma’s safety. “We never discuss any security details of the president,” he said.

Zuma has faced calls to quit from several members of the African National Congress (ANC) after the ruling party suffered its worst losses in municipal elections in August. But the ANC’s top echelons have backed the president.

 

On Thursday, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, said South Africa needed fresh leadership but stopped short of asking Zuma to resign.

The opposition failed in a bid to remove Zuma through a motion of no-confidence in parliament in April following a scandal over lavish improvements including a swimming pool and amphitheatre at his Nkanlda home. Zuma has since paid back the money spent on non-security features.

 

Reuters

Related Posts
A combination photo shows Hillary Clinton (L) and Donald Trump (R) in Los Angeles, California on May 5, 2016 and in Eugene, Oregon, U.S. on May 6, 2016 respectively. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (L) and Jim Urquhart/File Photos
Donald Trump suggests Hillary Clinton should be assasinated
WILMINGTON, N.C - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that gun rights activists could act to stop his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton from nominating liberal U.S. Supreme Court ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean, Belgian shot in Sierra Leone land dispute protest
Zimbabwean, Belgian shot in Sierra Leone land dispute protest
FREETOWN - A Belgian and a Zimbabwean working for international agribusiness company Socfin Group have been shot during a protest over land rights in Sierra Leone, police said on Saturday. The ...
READ MORE
FRANCE - STRASBOURG - 15 NOVEMBRE 2008 - Journées européennes du développement 2008 - Cérémonie d'ouverture - Jean PING , Commission de l'Union Africaine, Président © EC/CE
Gabon’s Ping declares himself president after post-poll riots
LIBREVILL (Reuters) - Gabonese opposition candidate Jean Ping declared himself president on Friday, after a disputed election that triggered two days of post-election riots against President Ali Bongo. Violence erupted across ...
READ MORE
Malawi xenophobia victims to be repatriated
Malawi xenophobia victims to be repatriated
Blantyre - The first batch of Malawian xenophobia victims are expected to be repatriated from South Africa on Sunday, a Malawian government spokesman has disclosed. Meanwhile, the Malawian government has called ...
READ MORE
Zambia opposition leader denies training illegal militia
Zambia opposition leader denies training illegal militia
LUSAKA (Reuters) - A leading member of Zambia's main opposition party appeared in court on Thursday and denied he had been training party supporters to form an illegal militia ahead ...
READ MORE
US and Russia to work out final details of agreement on fighting IS
US and Russia to work out final details of agreement on fighting IS
GENEVA — US Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, will try to hammer out final details of a co-operation agreement on fighting Islamic State in ...
READ MORE
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of ‘serious consequences’
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin warns of ‘serious consequences’
ANKARA/MOSCOW - Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space, one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes ...
READ MORE
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern Zim – report
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern Zim – report
Chipinge - A traditional chief living near Zimbabwe's eastern border with Mozambique claims Mozambican villagers are fleeing across the border to escape attacks by Renamo rebels, a report says. In the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to us all
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to us all
Facing an unprecedented popular revolt against the results of its ruinous mismanagement of the economy, Zimbabwe's government has once again blamed sanctions imposed by the West for the country's plight. Asked ...
READ MORE
A police officer makes an arrest in a file photo. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kenya arrests two Iranians suspected of planning attacks: ministry
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan security forces have arrested two Iranian men on suspicion of planning attacks in Nairobi, the Interior Ministry and Kenyan media reported on Saturday. The two men had ...
READ MORE
Donald Trump suggests Hillary Clinton should be assasinated
Zimbabwean, Belgian shot in Sierra Leone land dispute
Gabon’s Ping declares himself president after post-poll riots
Malawi xenophobia victims to be repatriated
Zambia opposition leader denies training illegal militia
US and Russia to work out final details
Turkey downs Russian warplane near Syria border, Putin
Fleeing Renamo, Mozambican villagers seek refuge in eastern
Zimbabwe a dreadful example and a warning to
Kenya arrests two Iranians suspected of planning attacks:

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News