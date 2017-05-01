Robert Mugabe to attend Lungu inauguration ceremony

LUSAKA – Four foreign heads of state and four vice presidents are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Edgar Lungu on September 13, 2016.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary (PS) Chalwe Lombe told journalists in Lusaka today that the four heads of state are Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Botswana’s Ian Khama and John Magufuli of Tanzania.

Ambassador Lombe said other foreign dignitaries are that are coming to Zambia for Mr. Lungu’s inauguration ceremony are Deputy Prime Minister of Swaziland Paul Dlamini, Namibian Vice-President, Nickey Iyambo, Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima and Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto.

He said others who have confirmed coming to Zambia are African Union Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Anthony Mothae Maruping, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretary-General Sindiso Ngwenya and African Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) chairman, Joseph Chilengi.

Dr. Stergomena Lawrence, who is Southern African Development Community (SADC) Executive Secretary, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Pacific and Consultative Conference and International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) representatives have also confirmed their attendance.

Amb. Lombe further disclosed that members of the advance party teams for the invited heads of state have already started arriving into the country.

He said heads of state will start arriving tomorrow ahead of the inauguration ceremony ion Tuesday, September 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, Amb. Lombe has disclosed that preparations at the National Heroes Stadium, which is the venue for the inauguration, have reached an advanced stage.

He said the venue would be ready for the event tomorrow adding that various entertainment groups have also been arranged.

The swearing in ceremony for Mr. Lungu and his Vice President Inonge Wina has been set for Tuesday 13th September 2016.

President-elect Mr. Lungu, who won the august 11, 2016 presidential election, has continued to receive congratulatory messages from all over the world.

Government through Secretary to the Cabinet, Roland Msiska, who is also inauguration organising committee chairperson, declared that Monday, September 12, 2016 will be a half working day while September 13 will be a public holiday to enable people celebrate the historic event.

Dr. Msiska in a statement urged those who will not be able to travel to Lusaka for the inauguration ceremony to follow the proceedings on the national television.

Meanwhile, Dr. Msiska has called on the general public to celebrate the important national occasion in a responsible and peaceful manner. – Lusaka Times