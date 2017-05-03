News Ticker

Several killed by earthquake in Tanzania -president’s office

11th September 2016 Staff Reporter World 82

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Several people were killed when an earthquake measuring 5.7 hit northwest Tanzania on Saturday, the president’s office said, with a local newspaper putting the death toll at 10.

The quake struck at 1227 GMT, 43 km (27 miles) from Bukoba, a city on the western shore of Lake Victoria, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

President John Magufuli’s office said in a statement several people had died, but gave no toll.

“The president is shocked at the reports of the incident that has resulted in the loss of several people, and many others injured and property destroyed,” the statement said.

The privately owned Mwananchi newspaper tweeted that the quake had killed at least 10 people and injured at least 100 in Bukoba, quoting a local police commander.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed buildings with collapsed walls and large cracks.

