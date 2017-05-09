News Ticker

Nigerian air force kills top Boko Haram militants

23rd August 2016 Staff Reporter World 49

Nigeria’s air force said it had killed some senior Boko Haram militants and possibly fatally wounded their overall leader in a raid on the Islamists’ northeast heartland.

Government planes attacked the fighters in the village of Taye inside the Sambisa forest in Borno State on Friday night,the air force said, adding it had only just confirmed details of the raid.

“Their leader, so called ‘Abubakar Shekau’, is believed to be fatally wounded on his shoulders,” the statement by army spokesperson Colonel Sani Kukasheka Usman added.

The military has reported Shekau’s death in the past, only to have a man purporting to be him appear later, apparently unharmed, making video statements.

There was no immediate reaction from the group.

Boko Haram has waged a seven-year-old insurgency to set up an Islamic state that has killed about 15 000 people, displaced more than two million and spread fighting to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The group kidnapped 270 schoolgirls in April 2014 and security sources believe it is holding some of them in Sambisa forest.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

49 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Boudoiur
  3. superior auto institute
  4. free download for windows
  5. free download for windows 7
  6. apps for pc download
  7. free download for pc windows
  8. used cars
  9. sexshop curitiba
  10. kona coffee best
  11. kona coffee from lion
  12. apps download for windows 8
  13. strap on dildo
  14. apps download for windows 10
  15. Sex Toy Rabbit
  16. data entry jobs from home
  17. Vibrator Sex Toys
  18. adult sex toy
  19. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  20. mulvadi kona coffee
  21. papaw
  22. Sex Toys
  23. Google
  24. how to make money working from home
  25. website development
  26. adamandeve.com
  27. wabbit sex toy
  28. Toy Papi
  29. hilarious
  30. offers cy
  31. photographer
  32. amazon product rankings
  33. Best Cheap Gaming Mouse for the Money 2017
  34. iran tar
  35. smm panel
  36. sex kit
  37. rabbit vibe
  38. new rabbit vibrator
  39. remote control sex toy
  40. Cheap MLB Snapback Hats
  41. 福井脱毛
  42. Site sparkfun: Invalid
  43. margaritaville daytona
  44. Sex Toy Reviews
  45. Best Strap On Dildo
  46. Best Gaming Laptop Under $1000,Best Gaming Laptop
  47. Buy Sex Toys
  48. Empty capsules- Wholesale price!
  49. web application development companies in usa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News