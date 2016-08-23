News Ticker

Winnie not giving up fight for Mandela’s Qunu home

23rd August 2016 Staff Reporter World 25

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is not giving up her fight for the home of her ex-husband‚ former president Nelson Mandela‚ at Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that her legal team has filed a petition to appeal against a decision by the High Court in Mthatha, which dismissed her earlier legal efforts to acquire the homestead.

Attorney Mvuzo Notyesi‚ who filed a petition to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ believes Madikizela-Mandela has a strong case based on customary law.

Mandela bequeathed the property to the Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela Family Trust for the benefit of his family‚ including his third wife Graca Machel and her children.

TMG Digital

Related Posts
SADC council of Ministers meeting opens
SADC council of Ministers meeting opens
Harare- The extraordinary SADC Council of Ministers meeting opened on Monday to consider and recommend the regional industrialization strategy and roadmap. Officially opening the meeting, SADC Council of Ministers chairperson and ...
READ MORE
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh and his wife Zineb Jammeh arrive for the official U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit dinner at the White House in Washington, in this August 5, 2014 file picture. REUTERS/Larry Downing/Files
Some African states oppose AU peace force for Burundi
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Some African states oppose sending peacekeepers to Burundi without its consent after it said that would be seen as an invasion, Gambia's president said on Saturday ...
READ MORE
Assange says will accept arrest if UN panel rules against him
Assange says will accept arrest if UN panel rules against him
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said he will turn himself over to British police on Friday if a UN panel rules he has not been arbitrarily detained, after spending years in ...
READ MORE
Vitit Muntarbhorn. File picture: Ruben Sprich /Reuters
African states fail to stop UN gay rights investigator
United Nations - African states failed on Monday to halt the work of the first UN independent investigator appointed to help protect gay and transgender people worldwide from violence and ...
READ MORE
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at the Queens borough of New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Clinton downplays chance of contested convention
WASHINGTON - Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton on Sunday dismissed the notion of a contested nominating convention and said she was not preparing for such a scenario, after her rival for ...
READ MORE
Mugabe not to blame: Malema
Mugabe not to blame: Malema
Johannesburg — The problems in Zimbabwe are not caused by its long-serving President Robert Mugabe, but by “capital”, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said yesterday. “President Mugabe is the ...
READ MORE
Obama defends Manning decision in final conference
Obama defends Manning decision in final conference
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning had served a tough prison term and his decision to commute her 35-year sentence to about ...
READ MORE
South African Treasury: Zuma should repay $510,000 for upgrades to private residence
South African Treasury: Zuma should repay $510,000 for upgrades to private residence
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma should pay 7.8 million rand ($510,074) for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the National Treasury said on Monday. In a stinging ...
READ MORE
‘Osama Bin Laden still alive’ – Snowden
‘Osama Bin Laden still alive’ – Snowden
Does it seem unreal to think that Osama bin Laden is still alive and well? Well, former CIA employee, Edward Snowden seems to think so and he says he has ...
READ MORE
We will remove this govt through the barrel of a gun – Malema
We will remove this govt through the barrel of a gun – Malema
Cape Town – EFF leader Julius Malema said during a televised interview that if the ANC continues to respond violently to peaceful protests “we will remove this government through the ...
READ MORE
SADC council of Ministers meeting opens
Some African states oppose AU peace force for
Assange says will accept arrest if UN panel
African states fail to stop UN gay rights
Clinton downplays chance of contested convention
Mugabe not to blame: Malema
Obama defends Manning decision in final conference
South African Treasury: Zuma should repay $510,000 for
‘Osama Bin Laden still alive’ – Snowden
We will remove this govt through the barrel

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News