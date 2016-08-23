Winnie not giving up fight for Mandela’s Qunu home

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is not giving up her fight for the home of her ex-husband‚ former president Nelson Mandela‚ at Qunu in the Eastern Cape.

The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that her legal team has filed a petition to appeal against a decision by the High Court in Mthatha, which dismissed her earlier legal efforts to acquire the homestead.

Attorney Mvuzo Notyesi‚ who filed a petition to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ believes Madikizela-Mandela has a strong case based on customary law.

Mandela bequeathed the property to the Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela Family Trust for the benefit of his family‚ including his third wife Graca Machel and her children.

TMG Digital