Winnie not giving up fight for Mandela’s Qunu home

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is not giving up her fight for the home of her ex-husband‚ former president Nelson Mandela‚ at Qunu in the Eastern Cape.
The Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday that her legal team has filed a petition to appeal against a decision by the High Court in Mthatha, which dismissed her earlier legal efforts to acquire the homestead.
Attorney Mvuzo Notyesi‚ who filed a petition to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ believes Madikizela-Mandela has a strong case based on customary law.
Mandela bequeathed the property to the Nelson Rholihlahla Mandela Family Trust for the benefit of his family‚ including his third wife Graca Machel and her children.
Harare- The extraordinary SADC Council of Ministers meeting opened on Monday to consider and recommend the regional industrialization strategy and roadmap.
Officially opening the meeting, SADC Council of Ministers chairperson and ...
Johannesburg — The problems in Zimbabwe are not caused by its long-serving President Robert Mugabe, but by “capital”, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said yesterday.
“President Mugabe is the ...
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning had served a tough prison term and his decision to commute her 35-year sentence to about ...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma should pay 7.8 million rand ($510,074) for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the National Treasury said on Monday.
In a stinging ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Wisdom teeth()
Pingback: Cell phone repair()
Pingback: best kona coffee()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: Disco Bunny Vibrator()
Pingback: Asphalt Paving Services()
Pingback: morkie videos()
Pingback: Arizona Cerrajeros o Cerrajerías()
Pingback: vibrator review()
Pingback: Celebrity Molds()
Pingback: Pandorry()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 7()
Pingback: free download for windows pc()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: free tech forum()
Pingback: beagle()
Pingback: سرور مجازی()
Pingback: tan dog()
Pingback: nasa robots world()
Pingback: Перевод на русский вопросов про сша()
Pingback: pc software full download()
Pingback: full apps download()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: thruster vibrator()