News Ticker

Lungu Battles To Hold Power In Zambia Election

9th August 2016 Staff Reporter World 74

Lusaka – Zambia goes to the polls on Thursday following a fractious and sporadically violent campaign, with President Edgar Lungu fighting to stay in power after narrowly winning a snap election last year.

 

Lungu, who secured the presidency by less than 28 000 votes after his predecessor died of an undisclosed illness, took office as economic growth has fallen sharply.

His main rival Hakainde Hichilema, a wealthy businessman who alleges that fraud denied him victory in 2015, has launched a determined bid to secure power at his fifth attempt.

Supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) and Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) have repeatedly clashed, forcing a 10-day halt to campaigning in the capital Lusaka last month.

Lungu has taken a hard line at election rallies, issuing threats against any activists involved in unrest in a country that has enjoyed relative political stability in recent decades.

“If they push me against the wall, I will sacrifice democracy for peace,” Lungu told a recent meeting in Copperbelt province, a key election battleground.

“If it means using draconian measures… I will apply them.”

With the vote outcome hanging in the balance, Lungu has been accused of trying to suppress opposition campaigning.

‘Risk of further violence’

Opposition vice presidential candidate Geoffrey Mwamba was arrested and released twice earlier this year, and his house was raided by police after UPND party workers were alleged to have defaced Lungu campaign posters.

Police killed at least one opposition activist when the party refused to cancel a rally in Lusaka last month.

The Post, an influential independent newspaper, was also forced to close in June over alleged non-payment of taxes – triggering appeals from media rights’ groups and the US embassy.

The election is being held after the 2015 vote gave Lungu, 59, the right to complete the term of the late president Michael Sata that ends this year.




“This time around it is a full-term so there is more at stake and an elevated risk of further violence and protests, especially if it is tight,” Sabine Machenheimer, Zambia specialist at IHS Jane’s, told AFP.

Constitutional changes also mean that the winner must now secure more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning a two-way run-off is likely.

“Zambia is relatively stable (but) with a second round run-off potentially taking the election period into September, there is the threat of an extended period of violent incidents,” said Machenheimer.

The former British colony, ruled by Kenneth Kaunda from 1964 until 1991, recorded GDP growth of 3.6 percent last year – its slowest since 1998.

Growth was more than 10 percent in 2010, but the falling price of copper, the country’s key export, has put the economy “under intense pressure” according to the IMF.

Thousands of jobs have been lost in the mining sector, electricity outages have become common, inflation is over 20 percent, and the government runs a huge budget deficit.

Last year Lungu held a mass prayer gathering in the national stadium to ask for divine help to improve the economy.

‘HH’ promises to deliver

Hichilema, 54, a British-educated economist, has emphasised his business credentials on the campaign trail.

“Promising is not enough – and my team comes from a background of deliverance,” he told a recent rally.

“We need to end corruption and policy inconsistencies which are not good for investment. We shall fix the economy.”

Known as “HH”, Hichilema has major investments in ranching, property and healthcare in Zambia.

“Are people able to send their children to school? Are their lives improving or not? This is what the election is about,” independent financial analyst Mambo Hamaundu told AFP.

About 60 percent of the population in Zambia live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

HIV-Aids drove life expectancy down to just 42 in 1998, though it has since climbed to 61. – News24

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

74 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. ICC withdrawal: SA now siding with murderers and dictators – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. mitsubishi edm filter
  4. shared hosting
  5. гостиница для кошек
  6. silicone containers
  7. chain saw sharpening diamond wheel
  8. superior auto institute
  9. the watches exchange
  10. Double Vibrator
  11. Vibrator
  12. app for laptop
  13. laptop app
  14. Quinceanera Dresses east Greenwich ri
  15. free full download for windows
  16. best kona
  17. buy beans of kona
  18. pc games for windows 8
  19. strapon dildo
  20. tongue vibrator
  21. best seller penis sleeve
  22. free download for windows
  23. Thomas
  24. menage a trois harness
  25. full version pc games download
  26. Rotating Dildo
  27. work at home jobs 2017
  28. Buy and sell used stuff
  29. ductless minisplit
  30. strap on vibrator
  31. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  32. bragi
  33. C2150-616 Certification Dumps
  34. Lovehoney
  35. legitimate email processing jobs
  36. best rabbit vibrator
  37. relationship problems
  38. legit work at home companies
  39. peru vacation
  40. peru tour packages
  41. sex enhancer
  42. Google
  43. cash loans
  44. black dress
  45. diet plan to lose weight fast
  46. anal toys play
  47. Rabbit Vibrator
  48. Lia Pleasure O
  49. penis enlargement pump
  50. web series
  51. szybki kredyt
  52. Download 1Z0-510 Certification Dumps
  53. Search 3000 App
  54. amazon product Seo
  55. gaming keyboards
  56. Headworn microphones
  57. spy
  58. pc games free download for windows 8
  59. using anal beads
  60. g-spot vibrator
  61. Buy Phentermine
  62. bedroom
  63. games for pc download
  64. 福井脱毛
  65. adam and eve
  66. Site sparkfun: Invalid
  67. Cheap Denver Broncos Jerseys
  68. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  69. best kona
  70. buy kona
  71. videos
  72. motu and patlu game
  73. web site
  74. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News