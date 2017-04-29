Donald Trump previewed on Monday what could be his excuse if he were to lose the general election in the fall: It’s “rigged.”

“First of all, it was rigged,” Trump said of the Democratic primary race between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

He continued: “And I’m afraid the election is going to be rigged. I have to be honest. I think my side was rigged. If I didn’t win by massive landslides … I hear more and more that the election on November 8, can you believe, we’re almost there.”







Trump would be the first candidate in modern presidential times, if not ever, to potentially blame an election loss on voter fraud or a rigged election.

The Republican nominee has lamented about a “rigged” process earlier in the election cycle, chastising the process for selecting delegates after Sen. Ted Cruz won the majority of the Colorado delegates.

Trump is currently trailing Clinton by 2.2% in the RealClearPolitics average of several polls.

Watch Trump’s comment below: