Obama refutes allegations US was behind Turkey Coup

US President Barack Obama on Friday strongly refuted allegations that Washington was behind last week’s attempted plot to overthrow the Turkish government.

“Any reports that we had any previous knowledge of a coup attempt, that there was any US involvement in it, that we were anything other than entirely supportive of Turkish democracy are completely false, unequivocally false,” Obama said during a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieta.

“We deplore the attempted coup,” the US President added.

Turkey accuses US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen for masterminding the attempted coup last Friday and has demanded he be extradited to face trial.

Materials related to Gulen’s extradition who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, have been submitted to US authorities.

Obama stressed that efforts to extradite Gulen will be governed by treaties and laws.

“America’s governed by rules of law, and those are not ones that the President of the United States or anybody else can just set aside for the sake of expediency, even when we are deeply supportive of Turkish democracy and even when we care deeply about any attempts to overthrow their government or any other illegal actions,” stated Obama.









“It is not a decision that I make, but rather a decision that our Justice Department and investigators and courts make alongside my administration in a very well-structured and well-established process,” outlined the US President.

30 DAY DETENTION

Turkey can hold suspects in detention without charge for up to 30 days under its state of emergency imposed in the wake of the failed coup aimed at ousting President Tayyip Erdogan, an official statement said on Saturday.

The suspects can be held for up to 30 days before being taken to a judge to decide whether to remand them in custody, said an announcement in the official gazette, where all laws and decrees appear when they come into force.

It added 1,043 private schools and 1,229 associations and foundations will be shut down under the state of emergency.

Source: Yeni Safak English, AFP