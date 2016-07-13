News Ticker

SADC Urged to Tackle Zimbabwe Crisis

13th July 2016 Staff Reporter World 23

HARARE – Neighbouring Botswana says there has been no formal approach from Zimbabwe regarding the unfolding crisis, which has seen several violent demonstrations amid calls for President Robert Mugabe to step down.

FILE: A father covers the face of his daughter with a wet towel after she was teargassed by armed Zimbabwean police in Harare, Monday, July, 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Analysts in Botswana, however, say the situation cannot be ignored.

Botswana’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Ms. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, says they have not yet been informed about the current situation in Zimbabwe.

Venson-Moitoi says she was in Zimbabwe last Thursday, as part of her campaign for the Africa Union chairperson post, and nothing came up in meetings with state officials.

“I was in Zimbabwe on Thursday but there was nothing to report.”

However, analysts expect Botswana to engage Zimbabwe through various platforms, which include the two countries’ jointcommission on defense and security or the Southern African Development Commission (SADC).

Botswana President Ian Khama is the SADC chair and there is a growing feeling that the unfolding Zimbabwe crisis must be tackled at regional level.




Political analyst, Mr. Ndulamo Morima says Zimbabwe’s crisis is causing instability in the SADC region and therefore SADC cannot ignore the unfolding crisis.

“It is long overdue for SADC to intervene. The effects which come as a result of the situation in Zimbabwe, affects Zimbabweans themselves as well as present economic and immigration challenges for the region itself.”

But University of Botswana political commentator, Mr Leornad Sesa, says SADC might find it hard to deal with the often dismissivePresident Robert Mugabe.

“It will be difficult to talk to him. Rather he blames them for not listening to African leaders and feels there are listening to the West who he argues, have imposed sanctions.”

There are growing fears of an influx of immigrants into Botswana if the situation flares. Zimbabwe was rocked by demonstrations, some which turned violent, in the past week, over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Botswana is already feeling the pinch of some of Mr. Mugabe’s policies with a recent import ban on some goods significantly slowing downeconomic activity particularly in the second city of Francistown where Zimbabweans flock for groceries and other business. – VOA

Related Posts
U.S. soldier behind Dallas police ambush shooting; aimed to ‘kill white people’
U.S. soldier behind Dallas police ambush shooting; aimed to ‘kill white people’
DALLAS - A black U.S. Army reservist who served in the Afghan war and said he wanted to "kill white people" took part in an attack in which five police ...
READ MORE
Trump on Boeing’s Air Force One contract: ‘Cancel order!’
Trump on Boeing’s Air Force One contract: ‘Cancel order!’
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged the government on Tuesday to cancel an order with Boeing Co to develop a revamped Air Force One - one of the most ...
READ MORE
Renamo submits proposals on decentralisation
Renamo submits proposals on decentralisation
Maputo (AIM) – The Mozambican rebel movement Renamo on Wednesday submitted new proposals for laws on decentralisation to the Joint Commission set up between the government and Renamo. Reading out a ...
READ MORE
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
China is set to announce new aid to African nations when President Xi Jinping visits Zimbabwe and South Africa next month, a senior Chinese official said on Wednesday. The trip is ...
READ MORE
Iran deal may vindicate Obama
Iran deal may vindicate Obama
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - Barack Obama ran for president in part on the proposition that it was time to end the United States' wars abroad and find ways to resolve conflicts ...
READ MORE
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Abuja - Less than two weeks from national polls, Nigeria's ruling party is facing unprecedented shifts in the politics of religion that could spell trouble for the incumbent, President Goodluck ...
READ MORE
Corruption ‘on the rise’ in Africa
Corruption ‘on the rise’ in Africa
Corruption is on the rise in Africa, with South Africa topping the list of countries where citizens believe the problem has got worse in the last year, said a Transparency ...
READ MORE
Nigerian opposition candidate urges calm after election postponement
Nigerian opposition candidate urges calm after election postponement
ABUJA - Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari called for calm in the country and cautioned against any violence following the election postponement, which he said was engineered by the ...
READ MORE
‘SA can’t be looked at as the employment bureau’ – Khama
‘SA can’t be looked at as the employment bureau’ – Khama
Johannesburg - After taking a pounding from African governments over xenophobic attacks in South Africa, President Zuma was delighted when Botswana President Ian Khama came to his defence at this ...
READ MORE
Future of SA not all doom and gloom
Future of SA not all doom and gloom
SA FACES many of the same global challenges as other developing markets — including lower commodity prices and the risk of rising interest rates — but has reason to be ...
READ MORE
U.S. soldier behind Dallas police ambush shooting; aimed
Trump on Boeing’s Air Force One contract: ‘Cancel
Renamo submits proposals on decentralisation
China set to pledge more aid to Africa
Iran deal may vindicate Obama
Nigeria’s election race heats up
Corruption ‘on the rise’ in Africa
Nigerian opposition candidate urges calm after election postponement
‘SA can’t be looked at as the employment
Future of SA not all doom and gloom

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News