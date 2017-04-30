British economy as strong as it could be to cope with Brexit, says George Osborne

LONDON — British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said Britain’s vote to leave the European Union was likely to lead to further volatility on financial markets but the economy was about as strong as it could be to cope with the challenge ahead.



In his first public remarks since the result of the referendum was announced on Friday, Osborne said the UK should set in motion the process of leaving the EU only when it was ready.

Sterling, which fell more than 8% against the US dollar on Friday, trimmed some of its losses on Monday as Osborne spoke.

Osborne, once the favourite to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, also said he would clarify whether he would run for leadership of the Conservative Party this week.

“There have been questions about the future of the Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the coming days,” he told reporters at a news conference in London.









He said the government had put in place robust contingency plans to cope with the outcome of the vote. “Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront the challenge our country now faces,” he told a press conference.

He said he had been in regular touch with Bank of England governor Mark Carney since the result of the referendum was announced on Friday and there were other well-thought through contingency plans if needed.

He had also been in touch with his European counterparts, central bank governors, the MD of the International Monetary Fund, the US Treasury secretary as well as CEOs of Britain’s major financial institutions.

“We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens,” he said.

