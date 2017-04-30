News Ticker

British economy as strong as it could be to cope with Brexit, says George Osborne

27th June 2016 Staff Reporter World 33

LONDON — British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said Britain’s vote to leave the European Union was likely to lead to further volatility on financial markets but the economy was about as strong as it could be to cope with the challenge ahead.
osborne

In his first public remarks since the result of the referendum was announced on Friday, Osborne said the UK should set in motion the process of leaving the EU only when it was ready.

Sterling, which fell more than 8% against the US dollar on Friday, trimmed some of its losses on Monday as Osborne spoke.

Osborne, once the favourite to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron, also said he would clarify whether he would run for leadership of the Conservative Party this week.

“There have been questions about the future of the Conservative Party and I will address my role within that in the coming days,” he told reporters at a news conference in London.




He said the government had put in place robust contingency plans to cope with the outcome of the vote. “Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront the challenge our country now faces,” he told a press conference.

He said he had been in regular touch with Bank of England governor Mark Carney since the result of the referendum was announced on Friday and there were other well-thought through contingency plans if needed.

He had also been in touch with his European counterparts, central bank governors, the MD of the International Monetary Fund, the US Treasury secretary as well as CEOs of Britain’s major financial institutions.

“We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens,” he said.

Reuters

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

33 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Prominent Republicans support President Obama’s expelling of Russian diplomats - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Bizarre: Mugabe goes missing in Mali as Gambia takes center stage – 263AfricaNews
  3. Google
  4. Sell Products Online
  5. Vibrator Sex Toy
  6. air jordan
  7. home depot
  8. mulvadi 100% kona
  9. best rabbit vibrator
  10. email processing jobs
  11. sex confessions
  12. piece work from home
  13. cock ring
  14. beauty
  15. Anal Toys
  16. sex toys rabbit
  17. Sillicone Rabbit Vibrator
  18. adam and eve sex toys
  19. szybka pozyczka
  20. Download P8010-096 Certification Dumps
  21. forex signal list pro
  22. amazon reviews
  23. wireless gaming mouse
  24. adam and eve
  25. pleasure whip
  26. wet wabbit
  27. buying dildos
  28. phenterminedispensary.com
  29. 特務情人IRIS/愛麗絲2/反恐任務dvd
  30. LED Light Products
  31. real estate daytona
  32. pure kona
  33. how to tell your partner you have std

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News