LONDON – Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has appointed his daughter Isabel as head of state oil firm Sonangol, Angola National State Radio (RNA) reports.

The radio report adds that this came after the president fired the entire Sonangol board and appointed a new one.

Angola is currently Africa’s largest oil producer as militant attacks have reduced Nigeria’s output, according to Reuters news agency.

Critics accuse Mr dos Santos of mismanaging Angola’s oil wealth and making an elite, mainly his family and political allies, vastly rich.

Isabel dos Santos is Africa’s richest woman, according to Forbes.

Forbes points out in their profile of her that she already owns a seven percent stake in a Portuguese oil and gas firm Galp Energia. – BBC