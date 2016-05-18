News Ticker

Six Chibok girls dead – reports

18th May 2016 Staff Reporter World 17

Moscow – Six Nigerian schoolgirls out of 218 kidnapped by the extremist group Boko Haram in 2014 died while held captive, media reported Wednesday.

Six Chibok girls dead - reports

The fate of the 218 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in an attack on a boarding school in the Chibok region in April 2014 had remained unknown until a vigilante group found one of the girls alive in a forest near the border with Cameroon on Tuesday. According to former hostage Amina Ali Nkeki, six other girls died in captivity.




“She was saying all the Chibok girls are still there in the Sambisa except six of them that have already died,” Hosea Abana Tsambido, the chairman of the Chibok community in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Boko Haram is a Nigeria-based extremist group which maintains ties with Islamic State, a terrorist group outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries. Last year, Boko Haram expanded its activities to Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

