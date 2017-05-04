SA court orders review of decision to drop Zuma corruption charges

PRETORIA (Reuters) – South Africa’s High Court ruled on Friday that a 2009 decision to drop 783 corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma was irrational and should be reviewed, another setback for the scandal-ridden leader who faces calls for his resignation.
The decision in April 2009 to set aside the charges allowed Zuma to run for president in elections the same month.
National prosecutor Mokotedi Mpshe’s decision at the time was based on phone intercepts presented by Zuma’s legal team that suggested the timing of the charges against Zuma in late 2007 may have been part of a political plot against him.
However, Judge Aubrey Ledwaba said Mpshe’s thinking and behaviour was irrational, especially his failure to disclose his decision to prosecutors until the moment he announced it to the nation at a news conference.
“If the decision had been rational and above board, why the secrecy?” Ledwaba said.
The ruling adds pressure on Zuma, who has faced calls for his resignation even from within inside the ruling African National Congress since a damning constitutional court judgment against him last month.
South Africa’s rand rose towards a four-month high after the ruling, while government bonds also firmed.
“Mr. Zuma should face the charges as applied in the indictment,” Ledwaba said, summarising the unanimous ruling.
It was not immediately clear whether Zuma would appeal.
The judgment does not automatically reinstate the charges against Zuma, a decision that can only come from the prosecuting authorities.
Shaun Abrahams, head of the National Prosecuting Authority, told Reuters he was studying the ruling.
Opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, whose party brought the court application, demanded the charges against Zuma be reinstated.
“Jacob Zuma is not fit to be the president of this country,” he told reporters.
“The decision that they took was irrational and we still maintain that Jacob Zuma is corrupt. Jacob Zuma must face the full might of the law. He has already violated the constitution. There is no debate about that.”
The hundreds of corruption charges relate to a major government arms deal arranged in the late 1990s. Zuma said last week that an investigation into the deal had found no evidence of corruption or fraud.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff
from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll
just bookmark this web site.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional
information about the issue and found most people
will go along with your views on this site.
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and in my view suggest to my friends.
I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web page, and
piece of writing is actually fruitful for me, keep up posting such posts.
Thank you for some other great article. The place
else may anyone get that type of information in such an ideal method
of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely
off topic but I had to tell someone!
I do consider all the ideas you’ve presented to your post.
They are really convincing and will definitely work.
Still, the posts are very brief for starters. May you please extend them a bit from
subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Get upset! Get motivated and get pissed off. Generally this will allow you to take the inititive to make things happen.
barbour quilted jackets men http://www.mcadamssupplyco.com/barbour/
Sometimes I question the internet and what is posted? The internet never used to be like that, recently though it has turned around. What do you think?
jimmy choo online http://www.cheapjimmychoo.online
How to start a blog. Kindly suggest books on the subject?
I admire the useful data you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and have my children verify up right here typically. Im quite certain they will discover lots of new stuff here than anybody else!
prada heels sale http://www.6pmsale.online
I have seen a lot of blogs in blogspot. What purpose do they serve? Is it possible to make money through blogs. If yes how?.
Rental Property Cleaning http://gerobrien.net/rental-property-cleaning.html
One of the major benefits of using acai berry as a weight loss aid is that it can improve your energy levels significantly. These benefits however can only come to you, if you use the purest available form of acai berry.
patagonia buy http://www.patagoniasale.store
Ive to say, I dont know if its the clashing colors or the bad grammar, but this blog is hideous! I imply, I dont wish to sound like a know-it-all or anything, however may you will have probably put just a little bit extra effort into this subject. Its really interesting, however you dont characterize it well at all, man. Anyway, in my language, there usually are not much good supply like this.
chanel bags for sale http://www.cheaphandbags.online