Press Briefing with the U.S. Delegation to the African Union Summit

USAID ADMINISTRATOR SMITH: Thank you and good afternoon everybody. I hope that none of you…well, I imagine all of you are as tired and harried as we are, running around this building for the last few days. I am delighted to have been asked to lead the U.S. Delegation to the African Union Summit. We’ve got quite a delegation, too, with my friend the Assistant Secretary for African Affairs. Also in the delegation, we have our Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, and the Senior Director for African Affairs from the National Security Council. Two of our envoys – the Envoy for South Sudan and our Envoy for the Great Lakes Region. And obviously, our very capable teams here in Addis Ababa, including Ambassador Susan Page.

We feel quite honored to be observers here at the AU Summit for a number of reasons. We have been able, over the last several years, to deepen our relationship with the African Union, and it is one that we consider extremely important in the role the Union is playing on the continent, and let me just mention a few areas.

One is in the area of peacekeeping, where the AU stood up at a summit hosted by President Obama last September to redouble what is already an extraordinary commitment to peacekeeping on this continent, and work with us and others to ensure that there is sustained support for peacekeeping missions, including those led by the African Union.

We have worked very closely with the African Union on the issue of food security, where it was the AU, itself, that took the lead for the continent to call on countries to increase their investments in agriculture design, food security plans, and make a commitment to make their agricultural sectors work. We have worked closely with them on this for seven years now. We are now seeing extraordinary results across the continent in increases of incomes for small-holder farmers, and reductions in malnutrition.

We are also working with them on an initiative called Power Africa, where our objective is to work with African partners to double access to electricity on the African continent.

I will mention one in particular that has been, I think, of extreme importance during the last twelve months, and that is the response to the Ebola epidemic. This was no greater priority for anyone than for the men and women of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, where very, very heroic healthcare workers and volunteers stood up in the face of one of the scariest things that I think we have ever seen. President Obama dispatched the full force and competence of our own government, USAID took the lead in the field, the biggest deployment ever by our Centers for Disease Control out of Atlanta, and a role for the U.S. military in providing support and logistics.

But one of the most moving responses in what was a wonderful example of international cooperation was that of the African Union, which deployed over nine hundred volunteer health workers to West Africa. The beauty of that story is, the entire world stepped up, political divisions made no difference, almost every country in the world did something, and collectively we defeated an epidemic. It was our privilege to work the AU on this. So we have had the opportunity during the Summit to work and engage with our AU partners on all of these issues.









The AU is also, obviously, a very important partner on peace and security. At this summit, we have in particular been focused on two issues about which we can say more. One is Burundi, where we are deeply concerned about the violence and the great risk to that country of increased violence. So that has been the focus of great attention, as has been South Sudan, and not just by our delegation, but obviously by the leaders gathered here who can speak to both of those.

This trip has also afforded us an opportunity to deal with the opportunity to prevent a tragedy. Earlier today, the Secretary General of the United Nations and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia convened a roundtable on El Niño. I assume most of you are aware that this is the worst El Niño in history, and it has affected the African continent, in fact the whole world, but the African continent in particular, no country more dramatically than Ethiopia, where 11 million people are in need of assistance because of the impact of what is a very severe drought.

The difference between this and some other natural disasters that we have seen in the past is that the government has stepped up, not only to put political weight from the top down to the local level in responding to this, but also resources. There is a foundation in this country of resilience safety nets, progress on agricultural development that will help, we believe, Ethiopia respond to emergency needs without losing the gains that have been made in development.

There is close alignment, as we heard this morning, between the United Nations, other donors, our Ethiopian partners, on a strategy moving forward. The challenge is that the funding for this is not where it needs to be, and we are up against a very tight timeline. If farmers are not able to plant according to season, then we all know what happens, they will not be able to produce sufficient food.

As the United States, we have responded early to this. Since October 2014, we have provided over $400 million in assistance, and I am pleased to announce this afternoon that we are providing an additional almost $100 million in assistance. For those of you who want the precise number, it is $97 million. This is to expand the reach of food programs again that are designed to help people who are vulnerable get through what is going to be a very intense, but hopefully time limited, external shock.

So we have also, as I said, had the opportunity to focus on that emergency, and I hope successfully we have a number of countries represented in the room, a very forceful appeal from the Secretary General, myself, the E.U., U.N. agencies, that we will see the world step up, again, not just to meet emergency needs, but to prevent a crisis that is within our reach to prevent.