Malawi Prophet acquires 3rd private jet in 2 years

A Malawian religious leader, thought to be the richest man in that southeastern African country has a acquired a 3rd jet in 2 years.

Born in Malawi and based in South Africa, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is known for his wealth sourced from his many investments across Africa, including oil mines in Saudi Arabia.

The prophet was this week presented with a certificate of ownership by Gulf Stream manager Larry Flynn who said the prophet is now the youngest buyer of that make of a jet.

The prophet has earned himself a reputation as a man of God with prophecies across the African continent, more so in its southern tip.

The acquisition, made public on the prophet’s Facebook page was met with mixed feelings.“https://www.facebook.com/shepherdbushiriministries/posts/1238063829539233”

Meanwhile, a conflicting media report on Malawian religious leader’s acquisition of the jet has surfaced.

A report by a local online newspaper in Malawi claims that the prophet and Public Relations team made up a lie “to deceive people into believing that Bushiri is getting blessed when the case is that nothing much is happening around him except fake miracles and claiming ownership of other people’s properties.”

Bushiri recently revealed his intention to open a bank and a mobile phone company in South Africa.