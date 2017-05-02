News Ticker

Zuma makes visits to African states for SA economy

15th January 2015 Staff Reporter World 20

PRESIDENT Jacob Zuma’s working visits to Guinea, Angola and Mozambique this week is aimed at using the political process to clear way for SA’s economic and business interests in those three countries, says Webster Zambara, senior project leader at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation.

President Jacob Zuma at the presidential palace in Angola with President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE
President Jacob Zuma at the presidential palace in Angola with President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE

 

“What all three countries have in common is that they are mineral rich, they are in the post-conflict stage of recovery and SA wants to use them to expand its economic interests in Africa and to stimulate its own economy,” he said on Wednesday.

Mr Zambara has been studying those three countries and their recovery after experiencing years of civil wars in Angola and Mozambique, and a series of coups and internal conflict in Guinea.

“Guinea has an estimated 30% of the world bauxite deposits and bauxite is an essential mineral for the production of aluminum and South African large aluminum smelters,” he said.

On Tuesday Mr Zuma met Guinea President Alpha Conde and on Wednesday he met Angolan President Jose dos Santos. On Thursday Mr Zuma will attend the inauguration ceremony of Mozambique President-elect Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

Mr Zambara said that apart from the historical political ties between the ruling MPLA party in Angola and the African National Congress, both countries have strong interests in the ongoing Democratic Republic of the Congo civil war.

A joint SA/Angolan statement issued at the conclusion of that meeting said Mr Zuma and Mr Dos Santos had agreed to set up a permanent framework for the trilateral mechanism of SA, Angola and Congo.

Mozambique, the nearest of the three countries to SA, is poised to play a more important role in the SA economy due to its large offshore gas deposits. “Those gas deposits could prove to be a major boost for SA’s energy needs and SA wants to participate in one of the fastest growing African economies that has seen a lot of Brazilian involvement,” Mr Zambara said.

Ethicore political analyst Abdul Patel said it was clear that Mr Zuma’s visits had been carefully planned.

“SA and Angola have signed about 22 bilateral agreements in recent years and there are seven such agreements between SA and Mozambique,” he said.

Mr Patel said that some of those agreements had very specific stipulations such as annual meetings between the heads of state.

“There is no doubt that these visits are to clear the political road for further SA economic and business interests in those countries.”

This week SA announced that it would send 1,000 soldiers to the Congo after the Forces for the Democratic Liberation of Rwanda failed to meet a January 2 United Nations deadline to disarm.

On Wednesday the Presidency announced that Mr Zuma would lead a high-powered government delegation to the Word Economic Forum in Switzerland from January 20-24. – Bdlive

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

20 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Philippines president admits throwing someone out of a helicopter threatens more – 263AfricaNews
  2. Google
  3. sex vibrators
  4. Cheap Phentermine
  5. Adam and Eve Luxury Sex Toys
  6. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  7. CCD Rice Color Sorter
  8. 福井脱毛
  9. China Import Consulting
  10. overcoming infidelity
  11. خرید سرور مجازی
  12. 鄰家英雄dvd
  13. motu and patlu game
  14. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  15. kona 100%
  16. Best Glass Dildos
  17. best kona
  18. shasta lake fishing
  19. Tantra
  20. How To Use A Strap On Dildo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News