Ramaphosa denies resignation rumour

Brits – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday denied rumours that he had threatened to resign in the wake of President Jacob Zuma’s finance minister reshuffle fiasco.



“The rumour that I threatened to resign or anyone else threatened to resign is not true. We are together with the president on this issue. We have addressed the challenge that we faced,” he told journalists during a visit to Mmakau, near Ga-Rankuwa.

He was there to drum up support for the ANC’s 104 anniversary rally to be held in Phokeng, Rustenburg, in January.

The rumour began circulating shortly after Zuma replaced Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene with former Merafong mayor David van Rooyen on December 9, only to replace him with Co-operative Governance Minister Pravin Gordhan four days later.

None of the local residents questioned him about the matter, and were more concerned with crime and the state of their roads.

“We are listening to our people,” Ramaphosa said of the ANC.

“They said they want the organisation to be responsive to their immediate needs, which are roads and lighting and we are giving attention to those issues,” he said.

Local resident Martha Motlogelwa told Ramaphosa she wanted roads in the area maintained and a high mast light near her house fixed. It had stopped working some time ago, apparently due to copper cable theft.









“Our roads are bad. We cannot conduct funerals in a dignified manner. When it rains the hearse cannot access the road. What we are asking is for the authority to at least fix the high mast light and maintain the gravel road. We are not asking for a tarred road,” she said.

“It is no longer safe at night. In the past, when the high mast light was working properly you could see a needle on the ground in the middle of the night. Now what we see is only blood.”

She said criminals hid in the darkness and attacked people leaving the local tuck-shop. Many people had been killed since the light had stopped working, she said.

Ramaphosa, flanked by Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe, said although the municipality was small and had a limited budget, there were plans to repair the light and the roads.

He said his visit was not related to next year’s local government election.

“We want people to come and celebrate the founding of the ANC. We will come back for the election. Our election machinery is well-oiled we are ready to take off,” he said.

Motlogelwa hoped the municipality would attend to the matters she had raised with Ramaphosa. She said he had promised her things would be fixed and she hoped for the best.

ANC members and supporters formed a guard of honour and ululated as Ramaphosa’s convoy arrived. He waved and they cheered when he got out of his car. He was led to a house and began speaking to locals.

Ramaphosa was expected to speak to traditional leaders and religious leaders later on Saturday afternoon.

The ANC was formed in Bloemfontein in 1912 to unite black people and spearhead the struggle for fundamental political, social, and economic change.