News Ticker

Former Education minister; MDC official Fidelis Mhashu dies

20th July 2015 Staff Reporter Uncategorized 31

CHITUNGWIZA – Former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MP) for Chitungwiza North, Fidelis Mhashu (73) has died.

Former minister Fidelis Mhashu dies

According to reports the former Minister for National Housing and Social Amenities in the coalition government died in Norton in the morning.

The cause of death is not known although its believed he had been unwell for some time.

Mhashu an outspoken figure, served as MP for over 13 years from 2000 to 2013.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, former MP for Zengeza, Tafadzwa Musekiwa who worked with Mhashu for many years, paid tribute to his colleague.

“As far as I have known him, he was in politics for over 20 years, from the Kempton Makamure’s, to the current crop of politicians and he survived all these episodes and passed with flying colours. He saw and did it all.

“From ZANU (PF), to Independent, to Original MDC, to MDC-T, I do not know of anyone who has travelled this journey today and survived all these episodes,” Musekiwa said.

“The man was also quite close to me from my early days of political activism, to the time I left politics. I started as one of his lieutenants when he was campaigning to be Mayor against Macheka.

“He helped me establish the Chitungwiza Residents Association, he campaigned for me to become a member of the Original MDC National Executive, he campaigned for me to become an MP and he mentored me throughout until the day I left active politics.

“He was my tower and my advisor, someone I looked forward to for advice. May his soul rest in peace and May our good Lord look after those he left behind,” Musekiwa added.

– See more at: http://nehandaradio.com/2015/07/20/former-minister-fidelis-mhashu-dies/#sthash.NJfvUIQq.dpuf

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

31 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. silicone cock ring
  3. bedroom arrangement
  4. adam and eve sex toy
  5. Diet Pills
  6. Arduino electronics
  7. bed head unit
  8. pc games free download for windows 7
  9. pc apps for windows xp
  10. 福井脱毛
  11. 福井脱毛
  12. China Import Agent
  13. 福井脱毛
  14. cheater
  15. atlanta piano classes for children
  16. Cheap Pittsburgh Steelers Jerseys
  17. 100% kona
  18. pasadena
  19. City Permits
  20. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  21. Gold Filled Chain
  22. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  23. sex
  24. Glass Dildo Review
  25. Hollow Strap On Dildo
  26. Footwear for deployed military soldiers
  27. annabelle knight
  28. web application development companies in usa
  29. rehab clinic
  30. Mens Jordans For Cheap
  31. adam and eve sex toys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News