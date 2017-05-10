Former Education minister; MDC official Fidelis Mhashu dies

CHITUNGWIZA – Former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MP) for Chitungwiza North, Fidelis Mhashu (73) has died.

According to reports the former Minister for National Housing and Social Amenities in the coalition government died in Norton in the morning.

The cause of death is not known although its believed he had been unwell for some time.

Mhashu an outspoken figure, served as MP for over 13 years from 2000 to 2013.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, former MP for Zengeza, Tafadzwa Musekiwa who worked with Mhashu for many years, paid tribute to his colleague.

“As far as I have known him, he was in politics for over 20 years, from the Kempton Makamure’s, to the current crop of politicians and he survived all these episodes and passed with flying colours. He saw and did it all.

“From ZANU (PF), to Independent, to Original MDC, to MDC-T, I do not know of anyone who has travelled this journey today and survived all these episodes,” Musekiwa said.

“The man was also quite close to me from my early days of political activism, to the time I left politics. I started as one of his lieutenants when he was campaigning to be Mayor against Macheka.

“He helped me establish the Chitungwiza Residents Association, he campaigned for me to become a member of the Original MDC National Executive, he campaigned for me to become an MP and he mentored me throughout until the day I left active politics.

“He was my tower and my advisor, someone I looked forward to for advice. May his soul rest in peace and May our good Lord look after those he left behind,” Musekiwa added.

