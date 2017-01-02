Bills that united, divided legislators in the House

A 56-year-old Zimbabwe National Army officer, who allegedly raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter twice last year, was on Friday denied bail.

The man appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro facing two counts of rape.

He was remanded in custody to January 10 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that the accused is stationed at Army Headquarters.

Prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on January 25 last year, the complainant’s mother went to visit her grandmother in Kuwadzana.

She left the complainant with her two sisters.

It is alleged that later in the day, the complainant went into the sitting room to watch television when her step- father called her into the bedroom.

He told the minor to close the door and held her tightly before stripping her naked.It is alleged that she tried to scream, but he continued to undress her and later raped her. The accused ordered the minor not to tell anyone.

The court heard that the complainant immediately told the housemaid what had happened, but the maid did not divulge the case to anyone.

It is alleged that in March the same year, the complainant’s mother was in the minor’s bedroom when she ordered her to fetch a bucket.

The bucket was in the mother’s bedroom and she saw her stepfather sitting on the bed.

He allegedly started fondling her before raping her and ordered her to keep quiet, and she complied.

On Monday last week, the complainant phoned her father who was in Plumtree and confided in him.

The complainant’s father came the following day and accompanied her to make a report at the police station.

The complainant was sent for medical examination that will be produced in court. – Herald