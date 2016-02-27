You continue attacking my wife I’ll kick you out of ZANU PF – Mugabe throws gauntlet

MASVINGO – The ageing Zimbabwean strongman President Mugabe says people who continue to abuse his wife, Grace, will be chased away from Zanu PF.

“it’s quite unbecoming the way the President’s wife has been abused with some even giving news to the likes of Al Jazeera…I was happy to hear Cde Togarepi say that they would be punished even chased from the party.

We cannot lead such misguided youths, no, the youths have to well disciplined..respectful. We, the elders need to be straight forward also because we will be behind..we don’t want that..powers and positions are not won by attacking each other, there’s only way which is the Zanu way to any positions in the party. It is the way of the people, you must be chosen by the people…are you a well behaved person, what record have you in the party,” he said at his birthday celebrations.









Mugabe then introduced his family “May I on behalf of my family…my lovely wife, Grace, and my daughter Bona and her husband Simba, then Robert Tinotenda, he’s the tallest in the family akuita architecture and Bellarmine..Vakwashawo vauya futi Reverend Chikoore ve ZAOGA naMai vauyawo futi.”

Mugabe has celebrated his 92nd birthday with a lavish $1million party complete with a 92kg cake as many of his people struggle with drought and widespread food shortages.

The world’s oldest leader hosted the extravagant televised celebrations in the drought-stricken Masvingo province on Saturday, drawing criticism from opponents who said the festivities were an affront to ordinary Zimbabweans.

Thousands of party loyalists, foreign representatives and members of the public watched as Mugabe released 92 balloons in the air and they listened to poetry readings, songs and chants hailing him an African icon and a visionary.

Several cakes were on display, including one in the shape of Africa and a whopping 92kg replica of the party venue – the Great Zimbabwe ruins, a UNESCO world heritage site that was built in the 13th Century as the headquarters of the Munhumutapa empire.

Many supporters wore outfits emblazoned with Mugabe’s portrait and some read ‘I love Bob’, while others adorned the red, black, green and yellow colours of the ruling party. They feasted on beef and game meat at the ostentatious event.

Balloons and cake, however, did little to hide the infighting that has defined the ruling ZANU-PF party in the last year as Mugabe continues to avoid naming a successor, despite his advanced age and recent speculation over his health.

Mugabe, who turned 92 on February 21, has ruled for 36 years during an era marked by vote-rigging, mass emigration, accusations of human rights abuses and economic decline.

In a rambling hour-long speech, the president said no-one would starve as a result of a drought which has left three million people in need and prompted the declaration of a state of disaster in most rural areas.

But in a characteristic gibe at Western countries, he said Zimbabwe would not accept aid if it came with conditions that the country should accept gay rights.

‘If aid, as I understand, is to be given on the basis that we accept the principle of gay marriages, then let that aid stay were it is,’ Mugabe said. ‘We don’t want it. It is rotten aid, filthy aid and we won’t have anything to do with it.’

Zimbabwe has appealed for nearly $1.6billion to help pay for grain and other food, but no aid organisation is known to have attached such a condition to assistance.

On his actual birthday, state media poured praise on Mugabe’s leadership since independence from Britain.

In its 16-page special supplement, the Sunday Mail said on its front cover: ‘Thank You Bob, We now have a voice, since 1980’.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is viewed as the likely next president, but in recent weeks he has been publicly criticised by Mugabe’s wife Grace in a sign of growing rivalry.

‘Factionalism, factionalism and, I repeat, factionalism has no place at all in our party,’ Mugabe told guests including senior party officials, government ministers, foreign diplomats and representatives of ruling parties from Angola, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Tanzania.

‘It should never be allowed to exist… We should remain united and use proper channels to solve our differences.’

Mugabe criticised the political jockeying in his party, saying younger members who have spoken out against his wife Grace’s growing power must be disciplined.

‘It is shameful the way Mrs Mugabe is being criticised,’ he said, accusing them of leaking scandals to the press. ‘Who may be the enemy among us?’

The scale of the celebrations attracts controversy in Zimbabwe. In Masvingo, 75 per cent of the staple maize crop was destroyed by the parched conditions, making it the hardest-hit in the southern African nation in the worst drought since the early 1990s.

‘There is very little to celebrate for a 92-year-old who has presided over the collapse of the economy, reducing the country to a nation of vendors and beggars,’ Takavafira Zhou, a political analyst at Masvingo State University, said.

Obert Gutu, a spokesman for the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), said in a statement: ‘The money that is being budgeted for this ill-conceived birthday bash should actually be used to import maize to avert the impending starvation in Masvingo province and other parts of the country,’

Zimbabwe has suffered a series of food crises and hyper-inflation since Mugabe’s land reforms when farms were seized from white farmers for redistribution.

On Tuesday, scores of young supporters from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party staged a protest in Masvingo. Protest placards read: ‘No birthday when children are starving’ and ‘We want jobs, not bashes.’

Local media reported that party activists ordered teachers and villagers in the rural districts of Masvingo to make cash donations to help pay for this year’s celebrations.

Critics blame Mugabe for many of the problems facing the country. They say his policies drove one of Africa’s most promising economies into nearly a decade of deep recession until 2008 that cut its output almost in half.