Zanu PF digests Mutasa’s disparaging comments

HARARE – The Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo has expressed dismay at the disparaging press reports which have been attributed to former Secretary for Administration, Didymus Mutasa concerning the party’s discredited 6th National People’s Congress held last month.

In a statement, Khaya Moyo said in view of the seriousness of Mutasa’s remarks, he will on Monday give a comprehensive, factual and detailed response to the remarks as they do not deserve a casual comment.

Mutasa was quoted in the private media discrediting the party’s December congress, describing it as ‘unconstitutional,’ ‘null and void.’

The ousted Minister risked the wrath of many party members, with war veterans, collaborators, and other members saying Mutasa’s statements reinforce evidence that he intended to ensure the ouster of President Robert Mugabe and replace him with former Vice President Joice Mujuru.

Meanwhile, the Zanu PF Manicaland provincial leadership has passed a resolution to expel Mutasa from the party.

The resolution made at an extra-ordinary provincial coordination committee meeting in Mutare on Thursday was endorsed by all wings of the party.

Reports from Manicaland also say Mutasa’s constituency, Headlands, has also called for his recall from parliament.

The Zanu PF Manicaland political leadership unanimously recommended the Politburo to expel him with immediate effect.

The motion was moved by politburo members Oppah Muchinguri and Patrick Chinamasa.

The resolution was endorsed by the Zanu PF provincial main wing, the Women’s League, Youth League, Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly, war veterans, war collaborators and well as legislators who also agreed with Headlands constituency’s resolution for Mutasa to relinquish his National Assembly seat.

Secretary for Legal Affairs in the Politburo, Chinamasa described Mutasa’s statements as counter-revolutionary.

The meeting which was pencilled for Saturday had to be moved to allow the province to attend to the political developments.

The beleaguered former Secretary for Administration has been on a crusade using private newspapers to discredit the outcome of the 6th Zanu PF National People’s Congress which reduced him to an ordinary card carrying member.