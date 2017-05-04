News Ticker

#ZumaMustFall dominates SA ‘social conversation’

13th December 2015

Durban – President Jacob Zuma’s removal of Nhlanhla Nene as minister of finance dominated social media this past week, with #ZumaMustFall making up for 72% of the country’s “social conversation”, ROi Media has said.
The company, which monitors social media statistics and media coverage in the country said on Sunday that the combination of “#ZumaMustFall, Finance Minister, SA Downgrade, The Rand’s plummet against international currencies and the nuclear deal” accounted for 50% of news carried by South African media houses.

“This is against other large stories like Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing, Oscar Pistorius, Remembering Mandela and 16 days of activism,” ROi said in a statement.

Commenting on “social conversation”, the media company stated that Oscar Pistorius only accounted for 11% of social media conversations.




“It is almost unprecedented that Pistorius would leave the SA social charts so dramatically. #ZumaMustFall accounts for 72% of our country’s social conversation.”’

Zuma’s announcement on Wednesday saw the rand plummet with economists and political analysts saying domestic and foreign investment had been compromised.

Critics have called Nene’s replacement, David Van Rooyen, a political puppet with little experience.

  1. Clearly Mugabe has taught Zuma well, and here SA follows the once food basket of Africa – Zimbabwe – into moral and financial bankruptcy – viva Africa, and all their despotic leaders who haven’t got a clue how manage outside of their kraals, but love and worship capitalism and all the lovey shiiitte western countries invent and supply! – Damned hypocrites!

    Reply

  2. Clearly Mugabe has taught Zuma well, and here SA follows the once food basket of Africa – Zimbabwe – into moral and financial bankruptcy – viva Africa, and all their despotic selfish leaders who haven’t got a clue how manage outside of their kraals, but love western suits, homes and regalia and worship capitalism and all the lovey shiiitte western cultures invent and supply! – Damned self-serving hypocrites and thieves of the peoples wealth!

    Reply

