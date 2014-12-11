Management & Editorial team

Soon Bob will be walking on water without falling ZIMBABWEAN President Robert Mugabe didn’t trip, nor was he pushed — or maybe he was — when he took a small dive on the red carpet while descending some steps ... READ MORE

Nkomo, wife file court papers FORMER Water Resources Development and Management minister Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and his wife Roseline, who are being sued by National Merchant Bank (NMB) Limited for more than $143 000 after ... READ MORE

Mugabe keen to lead Patriots to first hoops league title After guiding Patriots to two titles in a space of three months, new signing Aristide Mugabe is eager to lead his side to their first league title this year as ... READ MORE

Why I Will Never Marry a Black Man You are here: I’m never going to marry a black man. Why would I want to? Why would I commit myself to a lifetime of disappointment and misery? I don’t need a man to ... READ MORE

General Chiwenga thesis on UKZN library shelves HARARE-Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga ’s controversial thesis is now in the University of KwaZulu Natal Library barely a month after he graduated with a Doctor of ... READ MORE

Three Zimbabwe brothers drown at popular dam Harare - The father of three brothers who drowned during a Christmas Day outing at a popular dam in southern Zimbabwe says there were no lifeguards on duty, according to ... READ MORE

We consult Vapostori: Grace FIRST LADY Grace Mugabe says she is an apostolic sect member and that she is called Madzimai Grace. Speaking a rally at Mataga Growth Point in the Midlands Province’s Mberengwa District, ... READ MORE

Robert Mugabe’s spokesman threatens private media PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s spokesperson George Charamba has threatened to intensify an onslaught on privately-owned media, warning journalists against covering the security sector which is dabbling in Zanu PF internal politics ... READ MORE

Econet goes for broke and trumples on civil liberties MEDIA and human rights groups have criticised Econet Wireless and its financial services unit, Steward Bank, for what they described as “bully-boy and draconian behaviour” towards the press. This was after ... READ MORE