Assistant Referee suspended in Dynamos, Highlanders goal dispute

29th June 2015 Staff Reporter Sport 20

HARARE— The Zimbabwe Referees Association has suspended a soccer match official, Bongani Gadzikwa, for denying Highlanders Football Club what is widely regarded as a clear goal against Dynamos.

Highlanders coach Bongani Mafu says the match officials denied them a legitimate goal.
According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Gadzikwa was suspended Monday pending investigations after Highlanders strongly protested against being denied the goal in a tension-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Refereee Norman Matemera is said to have indicated that Highlanders scored a legitimate goal but Gadzikwa ruled that Edmore Muzanenhamo scored in the 80th minute while he was in an offside position.

