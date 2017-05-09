Assistant Referee suspended in Dynamos, Highlanders goal dispute

HARARE— The Zimbabwe Referees Association has suspended a soccer match official, Bongani Gadzikwa, for denying Highlanders Football Club what is widely regarded as a clear goal against Dynamos.
According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Gadzikwa was suspended Monday pending investigations after Highlanders strongly protested against being denied the goal in a tension-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.
Refereee Norman Matemera is said to have indicated that Highlanders scored a legitimate goal but Gadzikwa ruled that Edmore Muzanenhamo scored in the 80th minute while he was in an offside position.
R&B singer Mary J. Blige and British alternative band Gorillaz could not break Kendrick Lamar’s reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as the rapper’s album “Damn.” held onto the top spot for […]
Chris Brown celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday (5 May) and according to reports, he received a surprising phone call from his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The songstress reportedly face-timed with her ex and wished him by […]
Beyonce’s rep has hit out against a news outlet, following rumours that the Lemonade singer has had her lips surgically enhanced. Her response was triggered by a report on MediaTakeOut that accused Beyonce of having […]
Leave a Reply