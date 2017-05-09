Assistant Referee suspended in Dynamos, Highlanders goal dispute

The Zimbabwe Referees Association has suspended a soccer match official, Bongani Gadzikwa, for denying Highlanders Football Club what is widely regarded as a clear goal against Dynamos.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Gadzikwa was suspended Monday pending investigations after Highlanders strongly protested against being denied the goal in a tension-filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

Refereee Norman Matemera is said to have indicated that Highlanders scored a legitimate goal but Gadzikwa ruled that Edmore Muzanenhamo scored in the 80th minute while he was in an offside position.