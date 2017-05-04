I will ‘definitely stay’ at Manchester City, says Toure

LONDON (Reuters) – Midfield lynchpin Yaya Toure has cooled speculation surrounding his future at Manchester City, the Ivorian saying he will “definitely stay” because he wants to win more silverware at the Premier League club.
Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk said last month his client was “90 percent certain” to leave the Etihad Stadium but backtracked last week and suggested the player would remain in Manchester following a meeting with the club.
The 32-year-old Toure, who joined City in 2010 and played a dominant role in two Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014, endured a frustrating season after suffering a loss of form as City failed to claim any trophies.
“I will definitely stay. The fans don’t have to be worried,” Toure told the Manchester Evening News.
“My target this year is to try to do everything possible to make this team improve well.
“I am sure with my experience, (and) maybe I hope, with the players coming in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, definitely it is going to be a strong City next year.”
City finished runners-up to Chelsea in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League by treble-chasing finalists Barcelona in the round of 16.
Toure is targeting an improvement of his own form as well as European success in the Champions League next season.
“I will start working again, because last season there has been a lot of football for me,” he said. “Now is a good time to rest and next season you are going to see the top one.
“What I want for the fans is the Champions League. I will do everything that’s possible.”
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
Looooovvvvveeee this lace frontal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny8rUpI_98I soooooo darn a lot!!!! I need far more…
Im stuck for time at the minute but i have saved your page and will be back again!
Pierre Hardy online http://www.cheappierrehardy.online
I have a Blogspot blog, and I want that any time I publish a new post on my blog, a link to the new post will automatically be added to my Facebook news feed. Is there anyway to do this?.
Strange , your posting shows up with a dark color to it, what shade is the primary color on your webpage?
belstaff circuitmaster sale http://www.cheapbelstaff.online
ich beglГјckwГјnsche, Ihr Gedanke einfach ausgezeichnet
[url=http://www.whorebutt.top/gallery/2714/morning-exercises-slowly-turned-to-a-self-pleasing.html]Morning exercises slowly turned to a self pleasing.[/url]
This is the proper weblog for anyone who needs to search out out about this topic. You notice a lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would needHaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a subject thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice!
louis vuitton outlet italia