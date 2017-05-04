I will ‘definitely stay’ at Manchester City, says Toure

LONDON (Reuters) – Midfield lynchpin Yaya Toure has cooled speculation surrounding his future at Manchester City, the Ivorian saying he will “definitely stay” because he wants to win more silverware at the Premier League club.

Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk said last month his client was “90 percent certain” to leave the Etihad Stadium but backtracked last week and suggested the player would remain in Manchester following a meeting with the club.

The 32-year-old Toure, who joined City in 2010 and played a dominant role in two Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014, endured a frustrating season after suffering a loss of form as City failed to claim any trophies.

“I will definitely stay. The fans don’t have to be worried,” Toure told the Manchester Evening News.

“My target this year is to try to do everything possible to make this team improve well.

“I am sure with my experience, (and) maybe I hope, with the players coming in a couple of weeks, a couple of months, definitely it is going to be a strong City next year.”

City finished runners-up to Chelsea in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League by treble-chasing finalists Barcelona in the round of 16.

Toure is targeting an improvement of his own form as well as European success in the Champions League next season.

“I will start working again, because last season there has been a lot of football for me,” he said. “Now is a good time to rest and next season you are going to see the top one.

“What I want for the fans is the Champions League. I will do everything that’s possible.”