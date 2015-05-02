Rio Ferdinand’s wife dies

London – The wife of former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has died following a short battle with cancer.
“My soulmate slipped away last night,” the 36-year-old player said in a statement.
“Rebecca, my wonderful wife, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.
“She was a fantastic, loving mother to our three beautiful children. She will be missed as a wife, sister, aunt, daughter and granddaughter. She will live on in our memory, as a guide and inspiration.”
The couple married in 2009 when Ferdinand played for Manchester United.
He was at Old Trafford from 2002-2014 before joining Queens Park Rangers. He won 81 caps for England between 1997 and 2011.
Nothing, absolutely nothing could stop Serena Williams winning her 20th grand slam singles title and the American joyously bounced around in delight as she hoisted the glistening French Open trophy ...
The EU on Monday ordered seven Spanish football clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid to pay back millions of euros (dollars) in illegal state aid.
The European Commission said Spanish government ...
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]
Pingback: tania marie de saram()
Pingback: wibforum()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: blowfish()
Pingback: where can i buy oral steroids()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: buy dinitrophenol online()
Pingback: maha pharma reviews()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: cul()
Pingback: turanabol()
Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: removals northern ireland to england()
Pingback: Health Markets()
Pingback: http://papasalpormayor.cl()
Pingback: free download()
Pingback: kid fights at school()
Pingback: kimim ben()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: brook stagles()
Pingback: top to bottom home improvement company LLC()
Pingback: Loterijen Check()