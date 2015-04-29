Robben out for season, Lewandowski breaks jaw

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben is out for the season after tearing a muscle in their German Cup semi-final defeat by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday while Robert Lewandowski broke his jaw and nose and suffered concussion.
The injuries come days before Bayern travel to Barcelona for next week’s Champions League last four clash, dealing a major blow to their hopes of lifting the trophy on home soil with the final scheduled to be played in Berlin in June.
“Arjen Robben suffered a torn muscle in his left calf and his season is over after only making his comeback against Dortmund,” Bayern said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Dutchman, who had a stellar season, scoring 17 league goals until his injury in March, lasted just 16 minutes as a second half substitute for the injured Thiago Alcantara.
Lewandowski, who was knocked down in a rough challenge by Dortmund goalkeeper Mitch Langerak, broke his upper jaw and nose and suffered concussion.
The in-form Poland striker had scored nine goals in his last 11 matches for the Bavarians, who secured the Bundesliga title last week with four games to spare.
While Bayern said more medical checks would be required to determine the length of Lewandowski’s absence he looks highly unlikely to be fit for next Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, first leg in Barcelona.
Bayern are already without Franck Ribery and David Alaba, while Bastian Schweinsteiger has only just returned to action.
There was some good news amidst the gloom with Thiago, who returned recently after a year out injured, having suffered no major damage from a knock on his thigh.
Bayern’s 2-0 defeat on penalties to Dortmund, with all four Bayern players failing to score from the spot, meant they missed the chance to repeat their 2013 treble.
ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa who is also the Zimbabwe Referees’ Committee chairperson has challenged match officials to conduct themselves in a professional manner if they are to last the distance.
Addressing ...
NEWCASTLE – Struggling English premiership side Newcastle United are reported to be targeting 25-year-old Zimbabwean striker Matthew Rusike who plays for Swedish side Halmstads BK.
Despite splashing out £13m on Serbian ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: fightinjustice()
Pingback: steroids injectable for sale()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: synergize consulting()
Pingback: Trisha()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: bio-ethanol haard kopen()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: computer kopen Aalten()
Pingback: kimsin sen()
Pingback: Pornographie()
Pingback: Barca’s ‘MSN’ Beliebers after training visit – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: clen tablets()
Pingback: dragon pharma nolvadex()
Pingback: hire a lawyer()
Pingback: mold remediation()
Pingback: testosterone suspension()
Pingback: removals dublin to UK()
Pingback: venta de papas en santiago()
Pingback: android apps()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: charity fraudster()