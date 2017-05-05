Caps United, FC Platinum clash

Caps United head coach, Mark Harrison says his charges are focused on Sunday’s tough encounter with FC Platinum despite the boardroom drama which saw the Green Machine’s sponsorship deal with Zing collapse.
Harrison said his players’ hunger to succeed has not changed despite off field drama which saw South African firm Zing cut ties with the Green Machine on a sponsorship agreement.
With Caps United vs FC Platinum being one of the biggest encounters of the weekend, Harrison believes his charges will rise to the occasion.
FC Platinum are also eager to collect three points after being held to a 2-all draw by premiership debutants, Dongo Sawmills.
FC Platinum travel to the capital hoping to boost their confidence with an away victory over Caps United who overcame Whawha FC 2-1 in Gweru last weekend.
Premiership action begins on Saturday with Harare City looking to bounce back from a 1-nil loss to Tsholotsho FC when they host Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium.
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services outfits, Flame Lilly and Whawha will momentarily put their friendship aside when they clash at Gwanzura Stadium while Buffaloes will lock horns with Triangle at Vengere Stadium in Rusape.
Dynamos are expecting to maintain their positive start to the season when they clash with Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.
On Sunday, Dongo Sawmills clash with How Mine, as Hwange entertain ZPC Kariba at the Colliery.
Tsholotsho FC meet Bulawayo giants, Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.
