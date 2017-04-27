Chunga quits over $7-meal demand

MAVERICK coach Moses ‘‘Bambo’’ Chunga is understood to have parted ways with Buffaloes after the Mutare army side failed to meet his $7-a-meal demand, Post Sport has learnt.

Speculation is rife in the eastern border city that the popular coach has been lured by ambitious Northern Region Division One side Yadah Gunners.

Although Buffaloes chairman Hlanganiso Matangaidze and his deputy Francis Mabika could neither confirm nor deny that Chunga had quit their club over their failure to meet his demand of $7 for a single meal, this newspaper has it on good authority that the celebrated gaffer indeed made the demand.

“It is news to me that Chunga has quit. He never came to us to officially inform us that he will no longer be with us this season. Yes, he has not reported for duty, but we have always had mechanisms in place that when the coach is away, even for any other reason, the assistants take over and it’s business as usual,” said Matangaidze.

Mabika echoed Matangaidze’s sentiments, saying Chunga was still to inform them of his decision to quit the Mutare side.

However, officials within the club executive confided in this newspaper that there were sharp differences between Chunga and his paymasters over the purported food allowances that the coach made.

In fact, it is understood that matters came to a head after Wise Owl Motel, where Chunga used to stay, closed shop recently as Chunga requested $7 for a single meal, an amount that would add up to $147 every week.

Efforts by club officials to convince Chunga to have his meals at the officers’ mess at Headquarters Three Brigade were fruitless as the outspoken mentor is said to have proclaimed to be ‘‘too special to have meals at the officers’ mess’’.

Interestingly, the officers mess is meant exclusively for high-ranking military officials.

Information gathered reveals Chunga was initially being paid $1 500 per month which was reviewed downwards to $1 000 and the club chairman paid the former Warriors’ skipper from his personal coffers.

Efforts to get a comment from the nomadic coach were fruitless as his mobile phones were continuously unavailable since Tuesday until this newspaper went to bed.

Meanwhile, Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa is expected to take over as the side’s head coach.

But signs of Chunga’s frustrations and subsequently quitting the club were visible after the Harare City friendly match at Sakubva Stadium a fortnight ago when he told journalists that he was only tasked to register three civilian players as the club cited financial challenges.

Chunga had a good number of civilian players at his disposal at the start of the team’s pre-season preparations, but was not happy with the decision to register only three civilians.