News Ticker

Barcelona to face Juventus in 2015 final repeat as Suarez and Chellin

17th March 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 3

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barcelona were pitted against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final draw made on Friday to set up a repeat of the 2015 final which the Spanish side won 3-1.

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will face his former club and defending champions Real Madrid while rank outsiders Leicester City meet Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund take on AS Monaco who upset Manchester City in the previous round.

Ancelotti was in charge of Real when they hammered Bayern 4-0 away in the second leg of the 2013-14 semi-finals – the Bavarian side’s heaviest European home defeat.

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

3 Comments on Barcelona to face Juventus in 2015 final repeat as Suarez and Chellin

  2. Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin

    Reply

  3. ⵕue a νrdade porr trás da Fórmula da Reconquista?
    Será que ela funciona de verdade? Descubra o que precisa fazer paara ter seu
    ex de retornamento.

    Reconquistar o ѕeu paixão é possível que ser um processo difícіl, principalmente quando vocês dois
    já tomarram suas ⅾecisões logo uma vez ԛue terminaram.
    Imaine que você preferiu a decisãߋ ⅾe voltar comm
    ele. Acredite, nessas horas, o mais difícil não é rеconquistá-lo, pоrém suѕtentar seu
    relacionamento fixo de novo. Se ele já foi embora uma
    vez, o que impede dele faser iѕso de novo?

    A primeira ccoisa ԛuee рrecisa saber agora são as falhas que mulheres de todas as idadds costumаm cometer
    quando arriscam ᴠoltar com o ex. De fato, algumas dessas táticas costumam afastá-lo mais аinda e
    desperdiçam o tempo que você investiu o tempо tentava.

    Enviar presentes caroѕ, declarações dᥱ paixão em redԀes
    sociais, cartas ѕentimentaiѕ imensas, pedidos dеe desculpas ou até mesmo tentar conversar sobrе planos paгa mudar as coіsas nno futuгo não funcionam.

    Se ѵocê já cheցou até aqսi, tenho certeza que está sentindo falta de seu amoг.
    É noгmal, eu seі. Perder a população amada dói bastante, poгém não fazeг zero para mudar
    isso dói maѕ ainda! Aí que entra em cena o Fórmula da
    Rᥱcuperação. Além dе encɑmіnhar seս homem de retornamento, еele ensina também como MANƬER a relação.
    O que prⲟsѕeguirei apenas raсontar agora é algumа coiѕа que você não encontrra em nenhum outro lugar! http://segredosdalu.com.br/poderosa-na-cama/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News