Barcelona to face Juventus in 2015 final repeat as Suarez and Chellin

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barcelona were pitted against Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final draw made on Friday to set up a repeat of the 2015 final which the Spanish side won 3-1.
Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will face his former club and defending champions Real Madrid while rank outsiders Leicester City meet Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.
Borussia Dortmund take on AS Monaco who upset Manchester City in the previous round.
Ancelotti was in charge of Real when they hammered Bayern 4-0 away in the second leg of the 2013-14 semi-finals – the Bavarian side’s heaviest European home defeat.
