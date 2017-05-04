Defining week for CAF

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa was in his usual bullish mood yesterday ahead of a defining week for African football which will see football leaders from around the continent gather in Ethiopia for a series of meetings that will culminate in the general assembly and elections for new leadership on Thursday.
Chiyangwa, who is the ZIFA and COSAFA president, is expected to leave this afternoon to join football leaders from the other 56 nations that make up the continental football body in deliberations that could shape the future of the game.
The Harare property mogul has been in the global spotlight for his crusade in leading the challenge to oust incumbent CAF president Issa Hayatou, who has been on the throne for the last 29 years.
Hayatou faces a real threat to his hold on to power from a virtually unknown challenger in the form of Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.
Chiyangwa is Ahmad’s campaign manager.
“I want Zimbabwe and Southern Africa as whole to be optimistic about the changes that are about to happen on the African football scene.
“We started this fight and we have to end it on a high. Myself and several other African countries that have suffered under the current administration will definitely cast votes on Ahmad.
“Some had been fearful to stand up to this football dictatorship all these years. That’s cowardice and I do not belong to that school. I speak my mind, I speak for the voiceless. Nobody will silence me.
“Probably what I may ask for now are the prayers for the smooth departure of the emperor. This week it should happen,” said Chiyangwa.
Hayatou has been at the helm since 1988 and had built a little empire around loyalists who helped him maintain a grip on power over the years.
The Cameroonian was re-elected unopposed at the last CAF presidential elections in 2013 following a change of rules, which now stipulates that only executive committee members are eligible to stand, disqualified Ivorian Jacques Anouma.
Hayatou is now bidding for an unprecedented eighth term after another change of rules in 2015. CAF, two years ago, voted to change the statutes which previously stopped officials serving past the age of 70.
Hayatou is now 71.
He had previously stated this term would be his last until this change of regulations gave him another window to alter his stance.
Hayatou, the son of a sultan from the northern city of Garoua, represented Cameroon at basketball and middle-distance running.
He has been credited for lobbying for Africa’s first World Cup finals when South Africa hosted the finals in 2010 and for increasing AFCON tournament from eight participants to 16.
However, there have been allegations of corruption, unfairness, bias and lack of transparency among other vices during the Cameroonian’s long reign.
Ahmad, who is a member of the executive committee, will need at least 29 of the votes if all members cast their ballot.
CAF are also using the occasion to celebrate their 60th anniversary.
The events of the super-charged week will begin with the meeting of the CAF executive committee this morning at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa.
Ahmad has been guaranteed support from the majority of the COSAFA countries.
COSAFA has 14 countries that include Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Seychelles, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
They are likely to be joined by other disgruntled members from other regions with president of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick already having come out in support of Ahmad.
The CECAFA region which has 11 members that include Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Kenya have endorsed Hayatou but it is fragmented.
There have been dissenting voices like Djibouti who have decided to rebel against the regional leadership’s stance.
The Cameroonian is also expected to get considerable support from the North and West Africa blocs, where French and Arabic languages are dominant.
“This is not about languages or regions,” said Chiyangwa.
“Madagascar, where Ahmad comes from, their official language is French, but that’s not the issue.
“We are here to tackle a system that is becoming detrimental to African football. We are for progress,” said Chiyangwa. – Herald
That is the very best search system in the planet
Good blog post . I certainly appreciate this website. Continue the good work!
Excellent article piece. I surely love this site . Thanks!
914871 206343Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your internet web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent thought. 222834
Excellent article piece. I absolutely appreciate this site . Keep writing!
I thank you greatly for your precious time in writing this post.
Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!
I appreciate so much for your time in writing this blogpost.
I appreciate so much for your effort in writing this post.
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
Your RSS feed doesnt work in my browser (google chrome) how can I fix it?
canada goose jackets on sale http://www.canadagoosejackets.online
I really need to visit this website more often, this is a gold mine of information.
Pierre Hardy outlet http://www.pierrehardyoutlet.online
now in my rss reader)))scholarships for single moms
rossi boots
I’ve recently started a webcomic. After viewing some of my favorite other webcomic sites I noticed that they had a ? in every comic posted. My questions are: Do you have to Copyright a webcomic? Is it as simple as just typing in a ? into every comic or do I have to register something somewhere?.
I’m interested in fashion and I want to start a blog but I have no idea where to start or how to get people interested in my blog. Any ideas welcome..
Fishing membership http://loughbeltra.com/member-payments.html
exigence effectiveconstitutional que les termes limités. Si l’on pouvait étendre itonce, ils étendent encore et encore et again.It était aussi mon jugement que la Cour suprême ne serait pas allowCongress d’étendre les termes existants. Comme toute personne proche des SupremeCourts travail sait, la Cour a de plus en plus restreint la ofCongress de puissance quand il a vu des actions Congresss comme dépassant le powergranted à elle par la Constitution. Parmi les experts constitutionnels, themost célèbre exemple de cette tendance a été la décision Cour suprême en 1995 d’invalider une loi qui interdit la possession d’armes à feu nearschools.Since 1937, la Cour suprême avait interprété grantedpowers Congresss très large; ainsi, alors que la Constitution accorde Congrès thepower pour réguler uniquement le commerce entre les divers États